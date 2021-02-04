Select Page

41st India Carpet Expo – Institution of Awards

Feb 4, 2021 | Lifestyle

The   3rd  Virtual Edition  of  India Carpet Expo an exclusive trade fair for Handmade   carpets   and   other   floor-coverings,  Organized   by   Carpet  Export Promotion  Council  which  was  inaugurated  on  January,  2021  by

Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has received  overwhelming response from around  206 overseas  buyers   from 50 countries  and

65 Buying Representatives/ Buying Houses from across the world in 3 days of  the Expo. 150+  prominent  Member-Exporters  from  major  carpet  belt of Bhadohi,

Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat, Jammu & Kashmir are participating. The  5 day Expo will remain open for business till 31st January, 2021.

Top 5 Visitor Countries were USA, Australia, U.K., Canada, Italy. Response of the  Exhibitors are encouraging, almost every participant have substantial Video  Conferencing Meetings with overseas buyers and buying representatives.

For the Second time Council organized “Design Awards 2021” in the third  Virtual  Exhibition  41st  India  Carpet  Expo on  30th  January,  2021  from 3.00

p.m. through video conferencing in which Shri Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman,  CEPC, Shri Umer Hameed, 2nd Vice-Chairman, CEPC, Shri Abdul Rub, Sh. Bodh  Raj Malhotra, Mohd. Wasif Ansari, Husain Jafar Husaini, Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta,  Shri Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad , Shri Shree Ram Maurya, Members COA were present.

Shri Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC in his welcome address conveyed his  thanks to the Jury Members for sparing their valuable time and support in selecting  the Awards, all Committee Members for their support, participating Members for  their participation, Shri Sanjay Kumar, ED-Secy., CEPC and all the Officials & Staff  of CEPC and team of Falcon. He further mentioned that the basic idea of instituting  this “Design Awards – 2021” was to appreciate and recognize the hard work of  participants especially the younger generation in the industry for their participation  in Virtual Exhibition – 41st India Carpet Expo organized by CEPC, an initiative to  bridge the gap between Indian products and demand of Handmade Carpets and  floor coverings across the globe in post pandemic era. Shri Singh mentioned that its  4th day of the fair and he received from positive response from the participants. He  remembered that when he approved for starting the Virtual Exhibition he received  mixed reactions from the industry and majority was doubtful about the concept of  Virtual Exhibition but with the dedicated efforts of CEPC’s Officials and Staff we  make it possible. Shri Singh also conveyed thanks to Shri Sooraj Dhawan of M/s  Falcon Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and his entire team for providing 24X7 technical support  to all participants.

Chairman, CEPC conveyed thanks to Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Union  Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble  Union Commerce & Industry and Railway Minister, Officials in the Department of  Commerce & Ministry of Textiles, Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development  Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India for their timely  support and guidance to Carpet Industry.

Shri Siddh Nath Singh mentioned that this is start of new era which opens the  global business opportunities for the Handmade Carpet Industry with the use of  new technology, the success of this Expo will proved to be the mile stone.

Today it is undisputed that this Expo has now established as Asia’s biggest  Handmade carpet show with its ever growing patronage from buyers all over the  world. India Carpet Expo is providing tremendous business opportunities for  participating manufacturers and exporters as prominent Overseas Handmade  Carpet Buyers from all over the world are attending this Expo.

7 Members Selection Committee/ Juries of following eminent Designers,Professors  and eminent personalities in the field of Fashion and designing selected the  Awardees :

Shri Sohan Kumar Jha, Sr. Director, O/o. the Development Commissioner  (Handicrafts), New Delhi.

Shri Sunil Sethi, Managing Director, M/s Sunil Sethi Design Alliance and

Alliance Merchandising Co. and President, Fashion and Design Council of  India, New Delhi.

Shri Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, Sonipat  (Haryana).

Dr Shalini Sood Sehgal – Creative Director, VisioNxt and Prof., NIFT, New  Delhi

Dr Kaustav SenGupta – Lead Insight, VisioNxt, and Associate Professor

NIFT. Chennai.

Ms. Bindoo Ranjan, Centre Head, NID, New Delhi.

Ms. Parul Singh, Associate Director, IBEF, New Delhi

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC informed that Council received 65  nominations in the given time. He also acknowledge the support and guidance of  Shri Umesh Gupta ji, Senior Most Committee Members for success of the Virtual  Expo.

Shri Sunil Sethi in his address mentioned that we Jury Members tried our best in  the short span of time given to us but awards were finalized with the consensus of all Jury Members. Other jury Members also expressed their satisfaction and  happiness.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director announced the name of Awardees as under

Best Hand Tufted Carpet

   

Second

Salam

Exports

Bhadohi

Best Hand Knotted Carpet

   

First

K.P &

Company

Jaipur

Second

OAC Rugs

Bhadohi

Global

Overseas

Bhadohi

    

Best Handloom  Carpet/Durrie

First

Navkar

Home

Bikaner

Second

Mahesh

Exports

Varanasi

   
   

Best Handmade Durry

First

Jaipur Rugs

Jaipur

Second

Gallery

Bhadohi

    

Best Traditional Design

Noor

Carpets

 

Bhadohi

    

Best Contemporary Design

The Rug

Furnish

 

Jaipur

Shri Sanjay Gupta, Member COA,CEPC conveyed formal Vote of Thanks on behalf  of CEPC. Shri Sanjay Gupta conveyed his thanks to all the jury members for their  time and support for selecting the Awards, thanks to the participants for making  such a beautiful designs and for their participation in the Virtual Exhibition and  sending their nominations for the awards. Mr. Gupta thanks all the Member-  Exporters and hope to them all in the next virtual exhibition.

All the participants were very happy and conveyed their thanks to the Chairman,  CEPC, Committee Members and whole team of CEPC.