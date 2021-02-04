41st India Carpet Expo – Institution of Awards

The 3rd Virtual Edition of India Carpet Expo an exclusive trade fair for Handmade carpets and other floor-coverings, Organized by Carpet Export Promotion Council which was inaugurated on January, 2021 by

Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has received overwhelming response from around 206 overseas buyers from 50 countries and

65 Buying Representatives/ Buying Houses from across the world in 3 days of the Expo. 150+ prominent Member-Exporters from major carpet belt of Bhadohi,

Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat, Jammu & Kashmir are participating. The 5 day Expo will remain open for business till 31st January, 2021.

Top 5 Visitor Countries were USA, Australia, U.K., Canada, Italy. Response of the Exhibitors are encouraging, almost every participant have substantial Video Conferencing Meetings with overseas buyers and buying representatives.

For the Second time Council organized “Design Awards – 2021” in the third Virtual Exhibition – 41st India Carpet Expo on 30th January, 2021 from 3.00

p.m. through video conferencing in which Shri Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC, Shri Umer Hameed, 2nd Vice-Chairman, CEPC, Shri Abdul Rub, Sh. Bodh Raj Malhotra, Mohd. Wasif Ansari, Husain Jafar Husaini, Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Shri Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad , Shri Shree Ram Maurya, Members COA were present.

Shri Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC in his welcome address conveyed his thanks to the Jury Members for sparing their valuable time and support in selecting the Awards, all Committee Members for their support, participating Members for their participation, Shri Sanjay Kumar, ED-Secy., CEPC and all the Officials & Staff of CEPC and team of Falcon. He further mentioned that the basic idea of instituting this “Design Awards – 2021” was to appreciate and recognize the hard work of participants especially the younger generation in the industry for their participation in Virtual Exhibition – 41st India Carpet Expo organized by CEPC, an initiative to bridge the gap between Indian products and demand of Handmade Carpets and floor coverings across the globe in post pandemic era. Shri Singh mentioned that its 4th day of the fair and he received from positive response from the participants. He remembered that when he approved for starting the Virtual Exhibition he received mixed reactions from the industry and majority was doubtful about the concept of Virtual Exhibition but with the dedicated efforts of CEPC’s Officials and Staff we make it possible. Shri Singh also conveyed thanks to Shri Sooraj Dhawan of M/s Falcon Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and his entire team for providing 24X7 technical support to all participants.

Chairman, CEPC conveyed thanks to Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Commerce & Industry and Railway Minister, Officials in the Department of Commerce & Ministry of Textiles, Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India for their timely support and guidance to Carpet Industry.

Shri Siddh Nath Singh mentioned that this is start of new era which opens the global business opportunities for the Handmade Carpet Industry with the use of new technology, the success of this Expo will proved to be the mile stone.

Today it is undisputed that this Expo has now established as Asia’s biggest Handmade carpet show with its ever growing patronage from buyers all over the world. India Carpet Expo is providing tremendous business opportunities for participating manufacturers and exporters as prominent Overseas Handmade Carpet Buyers from all over the world are attending this Expo.

7 Members Selection Committee/ Juries of following eminent Designers,Professors and eminent personalities in the field of Fashion and designing selected the Awardees :

Shri Sohan Kumar Jha, Sr. Director, O/o. the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), New Delhi.

Shri Sunil Sethi, Managing Director, M/s Sunil Sethi Design Alliance and

Alliance Merchandising Co. and President, Fashion and Design Council of India, New Delhi.

Shri Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, Sonipat (Haryana).

Dr Shalini Sood Sehgal – Creative Director, VisioNxt and Prof., NIFT, New Delhi

Dr Kaustav SenGupta – Lead Insight, VisioNxt, and Associate Professor

NIFT. Chennai.

Ms. Bindoo Ranjan, Centre Head, NID, New Delhi.

Ms. Parul Singh, Associate Director, IBEF, New Delhi

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC informed that Council received 65 nominations in the given time. He also acknowledge the support and guidance of Shri Umesh Gupta ji, Senior Most Committee Members for success of the Virtual Expo.

Shri Sunil Sethi in his address mentioned that we Jury Members tried our best in the short span of time given to us but awards were finalized with the consensus of all Jury Members. Other jury Members also expressed their satisfaction and happiness.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director announced the name of Awardees as under

Best Hand Tufted Carpet Second Salam Exports Bhadohi Best Hand Knotted Carpet First K.P & Company Jaipur Second OAC Rugs Bhadohi Global Overseas Bhadohi Best Handloom Carpet/Durrie First Navkar Home Bikaner Second Mahesh Exports Varanasi Best Handmade Durry First Jaipur Rugs Jaipur Second Gallery Bhadohi Best Traditional Design Noor Carpets Bhadohi Best Contemporary Design The Rug Furnish Jaipur

Shri Sanjay Gupta, Member COA,CEPC conveyed formal Vote of Thanks on behalf of CEPC. Shri Sanjay Gupta conveyed his thanks to all the jury members for their time and support for selecting the Awards, thanks to the participants for making such a beautiful designs and for their participation in the Virtual Exhibition and sending their nominations for the awards. Mr. Gupta thanks all the Member- Exporters and hope to them all in the next virtual exhibition.

All the participants were very happy and conveyed their thanks to the Chairman, CEPC, Committee Members and whole team of CEPC.