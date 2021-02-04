Scholarship to Wards of Defence Personnel

Name of the Scheme funded out of National Defence Fund and implemented through Kendriya Sainik Board is Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme.

· Initially 4000 scholarships were awarded every year and paid @ Rs 2250/- pm and Rs 2000/- pm to girls and boys respectively.

· The number of scholarships have been increased to 5500 (2750 Girls+2750 Boys) from academic year 2015-16.

· (iii) The amount of scholarship has been increased from Rs.2000/- pm to Rs.2500/- pm for boys and from Rs.2250/-pm to Rs.3000/- pm for girls with effect from academic year 2019-20.

This information was tabled in a written reply by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik to a question asked by Shri G M Siddeshwar in Lok Sabha today.

