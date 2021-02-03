Online Video Editor InVideo Collaborates with iStock, Improves Editing Experience

Popular online video editing platform InVideo has announced its collaboration with iStock, a leading global source of visual content, to enable access to their world-leading library of images and video clips seamlessly within the InVideo platform and editing experience.

InVideo users will now get access to high quality iStock media.

Mr. Sanket Shah, Founder and CEO of InVideo, said, “InVideo’s partnership with iStock is quite organic as our platform is designed to facilitate online post-production and iStock provides the depth, breadth and quality royalty-free visuals that can help creativity really standout. A lot of our users had requested to add more high-quality stock footage and thus, this collaboration will be crucial in addressing their need. Significantly, all our users (including free users) will be able to browse through iStock footage right within the editor.”

In yet another major move, InVideo will also remove its watermark for users. The watermark of iStock and other libraries will only be visible for free users in the editor. Those who use the subscription version won’t have watermarks on the footage they download. All users can continue to use standard media and their own video uploads on the free version.

InVideo has also added more benefits for users in its existing plans. All subscribers (paid/free) will now get folders to organize their video projects. Additionally, free users will get to see the same images and videos as paid users to try out premium stock footage on their videos before they upgrade. On exporting the finished video, the free users will get a list of premium media he/she has used and will have the option to upgrade in order to export the video without the watermark.

Most importantly, InVideo has just announced a free trial to give a taste of the newest features and best quality media to its users.

About InVideo

Launched on April 10, 2019, InVideo is a web-based video editing platform that offers online video editing, text editing, and image editing, among others. The platform is custom-designed as intro & outro maker, invitation maker, promo video maker, YouTube intro maker, Facebook video ads, birthday invitation, slideshow maker, real estate marketing, poster maker, ad maker, and so much more.

The easy-to-use platform makes it quite convenient for both first-timers and experienced. The tutorials for video-editing available on the platform provide an additional help. The platform has so far been leveraged by more than 800,000 content creators and the number is on a steady increase.

About iStock

iStock is a leading global source of visual content offering small to mid-sized businesses and individuals a powerful way to make their message stand out to consumers. iStock offers premium-quality stock photos, illustrations, vectors and videos sourced from the crowd and available via simple, affordable pricing. Combining iStock’s exclusive global contributor community with parent company Getty Images’ extensive resources and creative trends expertise, iStock further delivers market leading quality, curating distinct and authentic creative stock content only available on their website.