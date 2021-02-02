Three things to look forward to in 2021

Digital transformation and energy transition are accelerating

A greener, better connected future is just around the corner. The need for smart technology continues to grow and we are seeing increasing interest from customers for help incorporating renewable energy sources or improving their energy efficiency overall. For example, we were awarded a major project to implement smart devices on the national grid to improve the efficiency of the power network to enable greater volumes of renewable power to be delivered across the country. With our high-voltage transmission and distribution, automation and IT expertise, we are uniquely placed to help.

We are taking concrete action towards carbon neutrality

While our services support decarbonisation among our customers, we are also taking concrete actions in 2021 to limit our own carbon footprint. For example, we will start to replace all our standard electricity and gas contracts with green tariffs, while our Actemium business line has taken the decision to switch its entire industrial fleet to EVs. By the end of the year, these actions should have reduced our carbon emissions by around 15% and set us on the right path to achieving a 25% reduction by 2025, a 40% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The VINCI UK Foundation is gaining momentum

Being a force for good means more to us than protecting the planet, we also strive to strengthen the communities that surround our business units. In 2016 we launched the VINCI UK Foundation to support local charities tackling social exclusion by providing fair access to training, employment, housing, healthcare, or recreational activities for society’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged. Since then, we are proud to have donated more than £1,000,000 to 130 charities. Enthusiasm for the foundation is buzzing, with more staff keen to donate their time as sponsors, and we are looking forward to supporting even more vital local community projects around the UK and Ireland this year.