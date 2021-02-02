Handcrafted Chikankari by TAAGAA.IN

A journey from a dhaga to the traditional handcrafted Chikankari bespoke outfits that suits the taste of discerning customers, is the story of TAAGAA. An authentic brand that deals in Lucknowi chikankari handmade outfits TAAGAA launched its all season wear Traditional Lucknow Chikankari and have plans to introduce other traditional and ethnic collection as well.

Taagaa.in has a unique collection with more than 100+ designs / styles listed on its website. There are different categories of products from Anarkalis to Suits, Kurta, Sarees, Designer Dupattas, Bottom Wear and the latest in trends – face masks! Stitched, Unstitched or Semi-stitched, all kinds of products are available according to client needs.

Divya Singh, Director, TAAGAA Lifestyle said “We are excited to launch our brand TAAGAA. The word Taagaa is a synonym of Dhaga. The word ‘Chikan’ is derived from Persian word ‘Chakin’ means making delicate pattern over fabrics. Chikankari is an art worked with needle and untwisted thread of cotton on sheer fabric.”

“Our clothing is made especially by the artisans from Lucknow who are known for their exquisite, detailed embroidery work. Customers can design their own outfit by selecting fabric, colour, design and even the dress can be stitched according to their fit and comfort. Every outfit is customized and crafted with love and passion. Quality is the heart of our brand TAAGAA and hence every product is specially checked by the quality team before we dispatch it to our customers.” She added.

All TAAGAA products are available on the official website www.taagaa.in and other leading online e-commerce platforms. To provide a hassle-free online experience TAAGAA have integrated with easily accessible payment gateway and delivery guarantee within 5-7 days to all its customers worldwide. There is an easy return policy within 7 days; return without asking any questions and refund will be credited to the account within 48 hours.

TAAGAA plans to open its stores in India, UAE and US markets to ensure we reach out to the connoisseur of art and craft across the world.

About Founder

Divya Singh, hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with more than 5 years of experience decided to promote the Indian culture and craft to the world. She was always keen and curious about creating these beautiful birds’ motif and designs with needle and thread work on cloth and from here the brand Taagaa was started. All Taagaa products are proudly handcrafted by Indian craftsmen and weavers.

About TAAGAA

We at TAAGAA are an authentic brand that deals in Lucknowi chikankari handmade outfits to suit the taste of our customers. Our clothing is made especially by the artisans from Lucknow who are known for their work in embroidery and detailing. Along with comfort, our designs are uniquely made.

