Ori’Zaba’s Makes it Easy for Diners to Eat Right with Fresh, Healthy Items

1888 PressRelease – Plentiful menu options appeal to consumers on the top diets of 2021.

LAS VEGAS – With the Mediterranean diet topping the list for overall approaches to eating healthy in 2021 and the Flexitarian not far behind, Ori’Zaba’s is attracting customers who are embracing healthy eating principles this year with a varied menu featuring options for every type of diner.

Central to the Mediterranean are ingredients like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins while the Flexitarian encourages mostly plant-based foods with meat and other animal products in moderation. With 45 million Americans going on a diet each year, Ori’Zaba’s makes it easy for these customers to choose healthy, appealing meals with options like:

• Jackfruit: Ori’Zaba’s carnitas and tacos can be ordered with shredded jackfruit simmered in smoky adobo for a plant-based option

• Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp: These lean proteins are a healthy alternative to fried meat and fish

• Guacamole: Customers can choose guacamole instead of a meat option to make any entrée vegetarian

• Wheat tortillas: This whole grain tortilla alternative is featured in Ori’Zaba’s skinny chicken wrap

• Vegetables: Black beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers and onions are featured across Ori’Zaba’s menu

• Rice: Rice bowls and rice flour-battered fish are just a few of the many gluten-free items available

In addition to its expanding menu to meet the needs of every diner, all Ori’Zaba’s food is made daily with the freshest ingredients. In fact, there is not a freezer in any of the restaurant locations’ kitchens.

“Whether at the start of the year when many people make resolutions or any other time throughout the year, we know customers increasingly want healthy options when they eat out that are good for their waistlines, heart and soul,” said Senior Director, Business Product Management Jennifer Howell. “That’s why we’re continually expanding our dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian and plant-based options so there’s something that’s perfect for everyone in the family, whatever their preferences.”

Reflecting the changing needs of today’s diners is just one way Ori’Zaba’s helps owners achieve their franchise goals as a franchise partner. To learn about franchising opportunities with the company, call 952.388.4136, email adam ( @ ) zabas dot com

or visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

About Ori’Zaba’s

Ori’Zaba’s is a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori’Zaba’s multiple locations can now be found throughout the city. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

https://zabas.com/