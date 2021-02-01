Pillars of Islam & Iman- A Well-Versed and Authentic Book

Finding authentic information on the five pillars of Islam isn’t an easy job for new Muslims. The need for a comprehensive book was always felt so people don’t have to buy multiple books. Pillars of Islam & Iman has recently published by Darussalam that comprises complete information on the pillars of Islam and their importance in Islam. Sheikh Muhammad bin Jamil Zeno رحمه الله compiled these pillars of Islam & Iman in a book named “أركان الإسلام والإيمان في ضوء الكتاب والسنة” which was translated and published in English by Darussalam.

The author is a great scholar, author, and teacher in the Dar-ul-Hadith Al-Khairiyah, Makkah Al-Mukarramah. The addresses the common questions and concerns related to the fundamentals of Islam. For the knowledge of the readers, a Muslim can’t become a true Muslim if he rejects the 11 pillars of Islam, and not knowing about these pillars is a sin for a Muslim. That’s why it’s mandatory for Muslims to have sound knowledge of the pillars of Islam. The book is a brief and comprehensive introduction to the 11 pillars of Islam and Iman with the related topics. It includes references from Quran and Hadith so you don’t have to worry about the authenticity of the book. Another plus point of the book is its simple style of writing which makes it useful for people of every age group. The printing and quality of the book are also praiseworthy.

