Flaunt yourself with Divvya D Kanakiyaa’s latest collection

Named behind the brainchild and designer Divvya D Kanakiyaa, this brand is a one stop shop for all Indian brides! She works towards “Silent luxury” that pays more attention to classic elements, such as craftsmanship and heritage. She believes that being subtle and less conspicuous to a point of completely avoiding “bling” is perhaps the way forward. Whether you’re looking for outfits to wear at sangeet, mehendi/haldi, cocktails, engagement, carnival etc. she has got you covered.

Specializing in capsule trousseau making, Divvya likes her brides to leave the running around and clothes woes to her and indulge in pampering themselves instead! Sustainable fashion is in vogue now but she has been following this motto since inception. She designs each garment in a manner that it can be reused and repeatedly worn for occasions. Her latest collection has 4 capsule collections – SUKRITI, AVANTI, TARA & MAITHILI, that is curated for the princess of today, a fierce princess warrior, the silhouettes are flowy, well draped and embellishments are empowering and vibrant. Passionate about Indian hand embroidery and the vintage Indian aesthetic, all her embroideries and embellishments are painstakingly handcrafted by the most skilled of artisans. Through her work, she aims at creating an appreciation for vintage techniques with modern silhouettes, some of which we are sure you have not even heard of!