Gyan Dairy continues to empower dairy farmers through Producer Incentive Scheme

Lucknow, October 2020: As a part of the commitment to the growth and success of dairy farmers,Gyan Dairy, the most favoured fresh milk and dairy product brand of UP, incentivised dairy farmers and milk producers under Producer Incentive Scheme.

The Managing Director of the Gyan Dairy, Mr. Jai Agarwal distributed the incentive to the milk producers qualified under the scheme. The Milk Procurement Team of the Gyan Dairy led by Dr. JK Sood, Rahul Singh, Dr.Mohit, Shivakant and local officers were present during the function.

With a mission to deliver purest and freshest dairy products to its consumers, Gyan Dairy had launched the scheme covering more than 400 Village Level Centres (VLCs) and close to 25000 milk producers.

The brand supports over 3000+ villages, providing livelihoods to almost 1 lac farmers residing in the heartland of UP, ensuring their growth and progress through direct employment. The brand prides itself for being an ethical organization that aims to benefit everyone involved in the process. Gyan enables and equip farmers to understand the importance of quality milk production, hygiene & safety of animals so that they procure better quality raw milk to deliver the best products.The Producer Incentive Scheme is a step towards ensuring the consistency and quality in milk supply by the farmers.

Other development initiatives like ’GyanChoupal’ is one such platform where information is disseminated to the milk producers and knowledge is imparted apart from sharing clean milk collection policies and programs of the company. To ensure animal nutrition and health, Gyan Dairy supplies premium quality cattle feed manufactured through its subsidiary cattle feed plant under the “GyanDhara” brand.