Credence Security Joins with ColorTokens to Bring a Modern Security Approach to Enterprises in Middle East, Africa & India

Credence Security, the Middle East region’s premier value-added distributor for cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk, and compliance solutions, today announced its partnership with ColorTokens, a global leader in unified, cloud-based security solutions. Under the agreement, Credence Security will offer ColorTokens’ Xshield and Xprotect products to customers across the Middle East, Africa and India (MEAI) region.

“Traditional security approaches assume that everything inside of an enterprise network can be trusted,” said Lee Ealey-Newman, VP Channels for EMEA and APAC at ColorTokens. “Yet the digital transformation we see in today’s modern workplace means enterprises are adopting multi-cloud strategies, with an increased focus on dynamic microservices. Organisations need stronger security postures if they are to prevail against an increasingly malevolent threat landscape.”

As targeted attacks and insider threats become more common across the region, protecting the corporate perimeter is no longer sufficient. ColorTokens has adopted a Zero Trust approach designed to protect enterprise environments of all scale from careless, compromised, or even criminal users. Such an approach drastically reduces the risk of unauthorised access to critical applications and data.

“We see a significant opportunity in this partnership to leverage Credence’s established ecosystem, long-time expertise and local presence,” continued Ealey-Newman. “Credence’s value-added solution approach will help ColorTokens deliver optimal business benefits to a wider range of partners and end customers across the PAN-EMEA region.”

ColorTokens’ award-winning Xshield provides full visibility and security of workloads from the data centre to the cloud. It allows security teams to improve their security posture with granular drill downs and software-defined micro-segmentation that is unchained from the network. Xprotect provides advanced, proactive endpoint security, insulating devices from breaches, malware, ransomware and zero-day attacks with an easy to deploy, cloud-based approach that only grants permissions to company-sanctioned applications.

Xshield and Xprotect are part of ColorTokens’ Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform. Together they deliver real-time visualisation and segmentation of an entire technology stack. Both seamlessly integrate with legacy security tools, allowing organizations to have tighter control over their environments and respond more effectively to threats.

The Xtended ZeroTrust Platform was built from the ground to deliver Zero Trust micro-segmentation and endpoint protection capabilities to enterprises of all scale — representing unparalleled protection and a new generation of security for dynamic, hybrid environments. The platform’s cloud-based architecture allows it to single-handedly secure cloud workloads, containers, dynamic applications, endpoints, servers, and users from internal and external threats.

With real-time visualisation and segmentation of the entire IT infrastructure at their fingertips, security teams can block advanced malware, contain and respond to APTs (advanced persistent threats) and zero-day attacks. ColorTokens’ solution also allows comprehensive risk management, including assessments for related potential costs from incursions. This allows stakeholders to quantify risks and prioritize how they will be addressed.

“Today’s digital enterprises demand a modern approach to the management of security posture,” said Garreth Scott, Managing Director at Credence Security. “ColorTokens Platform goes far beyond perimeter security, delivering unprecedented visibility, micro-segmentation, and a Zero Trust architecture for organizations of all sizes. Together, we are empowering customers across the region with the tools they need to protect their users and critical data.”

About Credence Security:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty distributor, is a leader in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance. Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative ‘value-add’ solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, Entrust, ESET, Magnet Forensics, nCipher, RedSeal, Trustwave and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

About ColorTokens:

ColorTokens delivers proactive Zero Trust security from the data center to edge, including public clouds. Engineered to the NIST-ZTA (Zero Trust Architecture) standards, ColorTokens defends organizations from internal and external cyberthreats. The award-winning cloud-delivered platform enables security and compliance professionals with real-time visibility, workload and endpoint protection, and Zero Trust network access – while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

Media Contact:

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8 (on behalf of Credence Security)

+971 52 288 0850

vernon@procre8.biz