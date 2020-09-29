TARGETING 6X GROWTH,DOCONLINE APPOINTS TANUJ SAXENA AS CHIEF DISTRIBUTION OFFICER

Bengaluru: September ,2020: DocOnline Health, a digital primary healthcare company, announces the appointment of Tanuj Saxena as its Chief Distribution Officer with immediate effect.

Tanuj is a healthcare and insurance industry veteran and was previously Senior VP Business Developmentfor vHealth by Aetna. His previous stints also include Aegon Life Insurance, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

In his new role, Tanuj will be responsible for leading the distribution strategy for DocOnline India and accelerateDocOnline’s growth in the dynamic and evolving digital healthcare ecosystem in India.

Manasije Mishra, the Managing Director of DocOnline India, said “We are delighted to get Tanuj on board. In a country that is looking to build a robust, equitable and accessible healthcare system with new and sustainable policies, Tanuj’s industry expertise, strong relationship within BFSI sector and his customer-centric approach will help us create partnership opportunities& leveragethe strengths of our distribution partners.”

Tanuj Saxena commented “Telemedicine and digital primary care services are playing a crucial role in solving our country’s healthcare challenges. I am privileged to work for an organization that is at the forefront of changing how Indians access healthcare. The COVID 19 pandemic has taught us many lessons, most important of which is the role that technology can play in addressing unmet healthcare needs of Indians.”

DocOnline India works with the Government, NGOs, companies and consumers to enable a Healthier India. DocOnline is currently serving over 500,000 people in India. Over the last six months DocOnline has added 300,000 new customers,five new distribution partnerships with India’s leading NBFCs & Insurance companies and over 100 new corporate relationships. DocOnline is on an upward trajectory of growth. Recently, DocOnline also received recognition from CEO Insights Magazine as one of the Top 10 mHealth Service Providers for 2020 in India.

About DocOnline

DocOnline Group (DocOnline Health India Private Limited and DocOnline Consulting Private Limited) is a digital healthcare company providing online doctor consultation, EMR and e-clinic solutions through its proprietary platform.With their healthcare partners, DocOnline facilitates doorstep delivery of blood check-ups, medicine delivery, and home care treatment. The remote consultations are delivered via telephone, video, and chat, and the prescriptions are sent via email and SMS.They harness innovative technology-based solutions to provide quality health care services through their in-house team of doctors. Their motto is to provide quality primary healthcare to anyone, anywhere. They have offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gorakhpur and New Delhi.