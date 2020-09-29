MBAF’s Marta Alfonso Elected Vice Chair of New York State Society of CPAs Committee

National public accounting and advisory firm MBAF is proud to announce that Marta Alfonso, principal in the Management Advisory Services Department and the principal-in-charge of the Litigation Support Division, has been appointed vice chair of the Bankruptcy and Financial Reorganizations Committee of the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA).

The NYSSCPA aims to educate, connect, and grow their membership within the CPA industry. Alfonso will be working alongside Edward L. Arcara, the president-elect of the NYSSCPA, in fulfilling goals of future partnerships with business groups, chambers of commerce and other professional organizations. Additionally, she will be recognizing and responding to the needs of the members of the Society in specialized areas such as bankruptcy, reconstructing, and consulting.

As a principal in the Management Advisory Services Department and principal-in-charge of the Litigation Support Division at MBAF, Alfonso has an extensive background in litigation consulting, forensic accounting, insolvency, and bankruptcy. In addition, she leads MBAF’s Distressed Business Advisory Team. With a strong background in litigation consulting, forensic accounting, insolvency and bankruptcy, turnarounds, and financial management, Alfonso offers extensive financial experience and a deep understanding of critical financial litigation issues. Trained as both an accountant and an attorney, she has worked in a range of consulting and in-house corporate roles since 1983.

For more information on MBAF, visit our website at www.mbafcpa.com.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

MBAF – CPAs and Advisors

1450 Brickell Avenue, 18th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

Tel: 305-373-5500

Fax: 305-373-0056

URL: https://www.mbafcpa.com/

Email: mbaf@mbafcpa.com