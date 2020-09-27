Little Heroes Blood Drive in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to Take Place Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Mark Spain Real Estate is partnering with 107.9 The Link, WBT 1110 AM, and WFNZ Sports Radio to host a blood drive at the Harris Teeter Dog House Powered by Coca-Cola.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Life Saving Challenge is a movement to have 30 blood drives in September as blood donations are critical in treating pediatric cancer patients. Popular Charlotte radio stations 1079 The Link, WFNZ Sports Radio and WBT 1110 AM, in partnership with Mark Spain Real Estate, will host the Little Heroes Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Reservations are encouraged for social distancing. It will be held at the Harris Teeter Dog House Powered by Coca-Cola, located at 401 W. Moorehead Street in Charlotte, NC. Attendees should look for the One Blood “Big Red Bus.”

Those who donate blood will be rewarded for their kindness. All donors receive two pairs of One Blood Cancer Awareness socks, a free $10 eGift card and a complimentary wellness checkup. The free checkup includes a COVID-19 antibody test, as well as blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screenings. Additionally, a $10 donation will be made to the Isabella Santos Foundation.

“Supporting causes that improve the lives of children are always near and dear to our heart,” said Mark Spain Real Estate Founder and CEO Mark Spain, who is a father of five. “And so is giving back to the communities in which we serve. We are proud to take part in this blood drive to improve the lives of children fighting pediatric cancer in the Charlotte region.”

Mark Spain Real Estate expanded into the Charlotte real estate market in early 2018 and has already tripled the size of its office space earlier this year. Additionally, the firm made its first appearance on Charlotte’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies list for most closed transactions in 2019. The annual list was compiled and published this spring in the Charlotte Business Journal. Last month, Mark Spain Real Estate was honored with placing on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, for the fifth straight year.

Available blood donor slots for this single day event are expected to fill quickly. To make a reservation, call 1-888-9-DONATE or visit www.oneblood.org/littleheroes. More details can also be found at 1079thelink.com, wbt.radio.com or radio.com/wfnz.