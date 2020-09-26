KAMA AYURVEDA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST STORE IN AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad, 2020:Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading luxury beauty & wellness brand, launches its first standalone store in Gujarat, in the fastest growing city of India, Ahmedabad, at One Mall,

With the focus firming on expanding its footprint nationally, this launch brings the total store count to 59 in the country, for the brand.

Conceptualized by Dave Chang and Vivek Sahni of Kama Ayurveda, the store is inspired by the sophistication and glamour of early 20th century India. Spread over 650 sq. ft., the new store in Ahmedabad has high façade jalousie shutters, ivory painted brick walls, chequerboard marble flooring, teak and rattan cabinetry along with finial – topped brass and iron shelvingto evoke a luxurious sanctuary of calm. The carefully crafted, exquisite yet understated design aesthetic sets Kama Ayurveda apart. This unique design sensibility is the soul of the brand, and has made Kama the flag bearer of contemporary Ayurveda in the Indian beauty industry.

Kama Ayurveda’s authentic ayurvedic, plant-based, beauty and personal care products appeal to a wide audience, a perspective that is in keeping with the brand’s commitment to sustainable, responsible business. Passionately focused on the purity of ingredients and efficacy of formulae, Kama’s high quality and beautifully packaged products are authentic, balanced, kind and effective. Made with pure, natural and organic ingredients, the award-winning, premium Kama range is a 100% vegetarian and largely vegan.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & CEO Vivek Sahni said, “We are delighted to announce our store in Ahmedabad, a rapidly growing metropolis city which is known for its delicious food, magnificent history and colourful culture. Being the first store in the state of Gujarat, we thought it would be ideal to open our store here and connect with the beauty lovers of the city and bring to them ayurvedic beauty solutions.

Patrons in Ahmedabad can now experience the brand’s warm and attentive service while shopping for its iconic bestsellers such as Kumkumadi Miraculous Beauty Fluid, Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment, Pure Rose Water and Rejuvenating Ayurvedic Night Cream, to name a few.

Store address:

Kama Ayurveda,

Ahmedabad One Mall

Ground Floor, G-11

Phone number: (079)40395549

Store timings: 10:30am–9:30pm