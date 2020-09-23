Cadbury Dairy Milk Partners with Mumbai Indians to Make Every Run Count, Beyond the Scoreboard

For every run scored by the Mumbai Indians, Cadbury Dairy Milk will sponsor health insurance for two daily wage earners across the country

INDIA – September, 2020 – As India gears up for the cricket season, Mondelez India’s iconic brand, Cadbury Dairy Milk has partnered with Mumbai Indians, as their official Goodness Partner to spread the message of acknowledging the unacknowledged with the “#SayThankYou” initiative. As part of this initiative, the brand will double the total runs scored in all Mumbai Indians matches to provide health insurance for daily wage earners through its NGO partner Nirmana.

Commenting on the partnership Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India, said “As an optimistic and progressive brand Cadbury Dairy Milk has always believed that a little bit of generosity can go a long way, and often, it’s the smallest gestures that have the biggest impact. This year has made us all realize the value of the people that run our cities, societies, lives and this has been the core thought behind the brand’s #SayThankYou campaign. Cricket being one of India’s biggest passions, we wanted to use the platform of T20 to inspire our consumers to “Say thank you to those who make our lives easier”. So, this season, the total runs that are scored in every Mumbai Indians match will go beyond cricket. We are very excited to have one of the country’s favorite team, joining us in this journey of acknowledging the unacknowledged and expressing gratitude to those who are working behind the scenes to make the team and its players a success on the field.

Cadbury Dairy Milk has been working to acknowledge the unacknowledged by sponsoring health insurance, a critical need for unorganised labour and daily wage earners, through Nirmana. This is a continuation of the Generosity journey where recently Cadbury Dairy Milk has committed part proceeds of its Limited-Edition ‘Thank You’ Bar sale towards this cause supporting insurance for ~17000 daily wagers.

Commenting on the association, Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said “We are extremely pleased to be associated with Cadbury Dairy Milk. At Mumbai Indians, we believe in compassion, gratitude, and togetherness. The ‘One Family’ ideology of Mumbai Indians reflects the same feeling in true spirit. The ‘Say Thank You’ initiative by Cadbury Dairy Milk is a highly commendable initiative that also resonates with our thoughts. The world is witnessing a very challenging time and it is imperative that we extend care and empathy as a united force to the affected. We hope that through this association, we are able to spread smiles and help the ones in need.”