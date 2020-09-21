New Exclusive Interior Design Solutions with Sk-Touch Interior Design

SK-Touch is providing high quality interior design solutions at best possible prices. The company offers absolute renovation and other solutions for all kinds of buildings that include apartments, villas, hospitals, offices, restaurants and retails among others.

When asked, a representative from the company said, “Yes, we are offering exclusive services for interior design. We understand our client’s need and provide them 100 percent satisfaction. SK-Touch is your specialized source of bringing lavishness and excellence in each part of interior design. We have experienced professionals who know the art of transforming easy and simple ideas into practical and successful projects.” He further added, “We offer clients the ideal and customized solution while working with them from perception to preparation to eventually build and attain the dream space they are seeking.”

SK-Touch specializes in many services such as Electrical & Plumbing work (MEP), Mechanical, Installation & Ducting, IT Smart Solutions, Furniture procurement, A/C Supply, Flooring Installation (raised floor, wooden/parquet, ceramic tiles and marbles), Interior Construction & demolition, shop and office fit-out, 2D & 3D drawings, Wallpaper and Wall Painting work to name of a few.

SK-Touch is directed by chief Architect Sara Khairallah and has completed several successful projects for its residential, retail and business clients. Recently the company has expanded its design services from Beirut to clients in abroad. All the designers in the company are expert in CAD and create cad drawings in addition to presentation images of recommended design concepts for proposed projects.

Architecture companies can make the most of the unique solutions provided by SK-Touch as here they can outsource the interior designs and shop drawings to Sk-Touch at best possible rates.

About SK-Touch

SK-Touch is a well-known interior design firm offering a wide range of design and renovation solutions for offices, Villas, Apartments, Hospitals, retail stores and Restaurants. The company is located in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and providing high quality Interior Design Services across the MENA region.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Sara Khayrallah

Contact number: +961 70 951312. +966505644518

Email Id: info@sk-touch.com

Website: https://www.sk-touch.com/