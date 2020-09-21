How did Lord Mahakal enthrone in Ujjain? Join the Troopel.com’s campaign of giving the status of a spiritual city to Ujjain

Kaal has two meanings – one is time and the other is death. It is called ‘Mahakal’ because in ancient times the standard time of the entire world was determined from here. The deity presiding in here, Shiva in the lingam form is said to be Swayambhu or self-manifested, who derives currents of power from within as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

Despite King Vikramaditya’s rule over the city, Lord Shiva reigned Ujjain eternally. No king can spend a night here as Mahakal is the only king of Ujjain. Even King Vikramaditya used to live in a village near Ujjain at night. It is believed that except Mahakal if any king spends a night in Ujjain, he dies. According to the legend and the story of the Singhasan Battisi, since the time of Raja Bhoj, no king has ever stayed here. Even today, no chief ministers or prime minister can stay here at night. According to popular belief, King Mahakal visits the city every Monday in the month of Shravan.

Notably, Troopel.com is taking the initiative to make Ujjain, an ideal spiritual city of India. The channel has requested the administration to take special care of the cleanliness and sacredness of the city with special reference to the food and behavior. Also, the meat and liquor shops should be prohibited within one kilometer of the Mahakal temple. Ujjain should be recognized as one such religious city which should be beautified according to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.