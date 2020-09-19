Distill Laser Clinic is Offering Hair Removal Treatment

September 2020, CA: Distill Laser Clinic is a Canada-based Clinic that uses FDA and Health Canada approved technology and medical-grade products. Distill Laser Clinic is offering hair removal treatment in Toronto.

Laser hair removal can reduce hair growth on your legs, arm, back, face, and other areas of the body. Laser hair removal can give you a life free from shaving, plucking, tweezing, and waxing. With over 20 years of experience, Distill Laser Clinic brings top-tier laser hair removal in North York. Distill Laser Clinic has experienced technicians and nurses who can target hair in even the most fragile areas for all skin types and make your skin hair-free and smoother.

Laser hair removal damages the follicle where the hair grows. The pigment of the hair absorbs the light of the laser and sends it into the follicle by traveling down the shaft and into the root, making it fall out. Thus, laser hair removal inhibits new hair growth in the future.

Hair doesn’t fall out immediately after laser hair removal. It takes about 2-3 weeks for the hair to fall out. Patients may continue to see hair growth for a few weeks after their treatment, but then shedding will take place.

Hair growth happens in 3 stages:

• Active growth

• Shedding

• Resting

Laser targets hair in the anagen phase, when it is actively growing. Patients will need several treatments to achieve their laser hair removal goals. Each treatment will target new hair that are in or entering the anagen phase. Distill Laser Clinic uses a gold-standard laser for every treatment. For more information, call on this number- +14163984000 or visit https://www.distilllaserclinic.com/services/laser-hair-removal/

About the Clinic:

Distill Laser Clinic helps in improving skin and helps patients reach their aesthetic goals with personalized treatments to bring out the best results and excellency. The Clinic uses standard laser technology, which is 100% safe for all skin types. With over 20 years in business, clinic also offer various non-surgical procedures including anti-wrinkle treatments, pigment lesion, acne scarring, hair loss, fillers, laser hair removal and much more.