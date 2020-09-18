What is Pixel Pitch

The distance from the center of the LED cluster/package to the next LED package, beside, below and above it measured in millimeters (mm) is referred to as pixel pitch. These packages are usually mounted on backplates and circuit boards, which are called modules.

These modules are grouped together to create larger display surfaces that are required for LED video walls. As for the cost, the wiring, manufacturing process and tiny LED lights in the modules are the important components.

Display and Pitch Resolution

For display assembly, the footprint of video walls is connected to the pixel pitch of the display screen. This idea is particularly important when a person has to create rental led video walls with specific resolutions, like 4K presentation screen.

Planning and Deploying LED Video Wall

Here, the worth mentioning fact is that an LED display module, having a 1.5mm pitch, contains more pixels in a module as compared to a 4mm version due to which, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) is easy and convenient to go with. Not only this, organizations can also take advantage of this feature and get higher resolution by reducing the size of video wall and use fewer materials than usual.

What is a Good Pixel Pitch and Resolution of LED Display Screen?

—DOIT VISION | LED Screen

If you are confused about how to choose an appropriate direct-view LED display, then pixel pitch can play a significant role in determining it. It is a technical unit that is used to determine the LED display tiers and to signify the image quality and resolution. It enables LED display manufacturers to distinguish themselves from the competitors.

Other than that, buyers need to consider the following details in order to come up with the right LED display screen,DOITVISION collect the basic knowledge of pixel pitch and resolution:

What is Pixel Pitch

The distance from the center of the LED cluster/package to the next LED package, beside, below and above it measured in millimeters (mm) is referred to as pixel pitch. These packages are usually mounted on backplates and circuit boards, which are called modules.

These modules are grouped together to create larger display surfaces that are required for LED video walls. As for the cost, the wiring, manufacturing process and tiny LED lights in the modules are the important components.

Display and Pitch Resolution

For display assembly, the footprint of video walls is connected to the pixel pitch of the display screen. This idea is particularly important when a person has to create rental led video walls with specific resolutions, like 4K presentation screen.

Planning and Deploying LED Video Wall

Here, the worth mentioning fact is that an LED display module, having a 1.5mm pitch, contains more pixels in a module as compared to a 4mm version due to which, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) is easy and convenient to go with. Not only this, organizations can also take advantage of this feature and get higher resolution by reducing the size of video wall and use fewer materials than usual.

Viewing and Pitch Distance

There is no doubt in saying that LED pitch is important while considering viewing distance. In case a person gets close to the display screen, he/she can see tiny pixels and gaps between them. That is the time when viewing experience is not satisfactory. So, what is the appropriate viewing distance? Precisely, it is when the visuals are smooth and there are no gaps.

While there are multiple theories about an appropriate ratio and measurement, most of the experts agree that 1mm is a good pixel pitch with 8ft viewing distance. The reason why viewing distance is getting a lot of importance is that it’s not just about the picture quality but project planning and expenses also need its assistance. For instance, one would admire a 1 mm pitch but if it is used at a place where the audience is 30 feet away, then there would be no point in investing on such a premium-priced product. A 3mm LED display screen can get the job done with the similar outcomes.