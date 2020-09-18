Wax Springfield mo

Rouge Beauty Bar Providing a luxury services such as facials, hair, skin treatments, waxing, lash extensions, and so much more! Come in and experience the pampering you deserve. For more information please visit here: https://www.rougebeautybar417.com/
Contact info:-
Ph: +1-417 350 1372
Email: services@rougebeautybar417.com
Rouge Beauty Bar Providing a luxury services such as facials, hair, skin treatments, waxing, lash extensions, and so much more! Come in and experience the pampering you deserve. For more information please visit here: https://www.rougebeautybar417.com/