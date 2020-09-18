Fliplearn Edge on-boards over 200 schools, 2 lakh students across India in lockdown period

With the lockdown in place and schools remaining shut across the country till further notice due to the spread of the virus, education apps have seen exponential growth in their subscription and usage rates.

Fliplearn Edge- a learning platform for schools, launched fortuitously just before the lockdown and offering personalized learning experience with interactive content, has recorded surge of subscribers with over 2 lakh school students, 10 thousand teachers, and 200 schools getting on board in this transition period.

Fliplearn Edge, launched in March 2020 by Fliplearn, is a platform for seamless communication, automated homework, and class assessment solution for school administration and teachers. It offers a streamlined curriculum through well designed integrated components which include 2D and 3D videos, practice tests, real life application, topic synopsis, diagram maker, mind maps, and previous year question paper. The platform offers gamified quizzes as a participative learning experience, thereby improving the cognitive abilities of students and increasing their attention span.

Fliplearn Edge is a platform designed for schools, that offers everything needed for a virtual learning experience and continued learning. It allows schools to create their own content, assign homework, create tests, and check the performance of class across tests. Parent connect includes parents as essential stakeholders in the students’ learning process and keeping them aware of their child’s learning. It is offered to bridge communication between teachers and parents.

Speaking on Fliplearn Edge’s achievement Divya Lal, Founder and MD, Fliplearn said “We launched the platform with the vision to provide a complete academic solution, ensuring better learning environment for students with the primary focus being learning concepts and collaborative learning environments. While we did foresee the deep need for our product in schools and among students, we did not obviously foresee the Covid impact. Since the launch of Fliplearn Edge in March 2020, we are overwhelmed to see the response received from schools, teachers, and students across India. We currently have over 2 lakh students, 10 thousand teachers, and 200 schools on- board using our application and we aim to expand our user base to 10 Lakh students, and 1000 schools by March 2021.”

Preeti Gugnani, Principal, Scholars Rosary School, Rohtak while speaking on their experience with Fliplearn Edge said, “While the pandemic is steadily spreading, our internal discussions, assessments, and concerns that required years of time to consider before we shift to a fully interactive and internet model were all addressed in a matter of hours. We were forced to re-estimate our delivery methods across all aspects of teaching and extracurricular activities and so much more. We simply had no time to delay or experiment. In our assessment of different edu-tech solutions, we zeroed in on Fliplearn Edge during lockdown as no online platform seemed to be offering such tailor-made features that could exactly suit the requirement of our teachers as well as students. Fliplearn Edge’s modular architecture is positively impacting all the stakeholders in the entire school ecosystem including the school management, teachers, students, and parents”.