LHA London Supports Its Residents and Staff Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

LHA London is taking proactive steps to protect its residents and staff from the threat of COVID-19.

[17/09/2020, London] – As part of its commitment to provide safe accommodation to its residents, LHA London has updated its policies to follow current regulations on the COVID-19 pandemic. From isolation to sanitation, the hostel group has been proactive in keeping the diseases at bay and offering support to the LHA community.

Consulting Reputable Sources

LHA London acts on advice only from reputable and authoritative sources, including the NHS, Public Health England, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the World Health Organization. It is also prepared to adjust its policies and regulations in case local and national regulations change. Moreover, the hostel group sees to it that its staff and residents have access to the latest information about the pandemic.

The group also has plans in place to support residents who need to be quarantined for 14 days.

Adjusting Operations

Following national guidelines, LHA London has completed working safety assessments in all our properties. Each property has been creating changes in measures depending on the result of individual safety assessments.

The hostel group mandates its residents to follow the 2-metre distancing rule, as well as limit the number of people in its self-catered sites (such as the kitchen). Its catered sites, meanwhile, provide only takeaway service and limit the number of people in the dining rooms.

Although there are staff manning the reception desks, the security windows will remain closed, and residents are encouraged to use the phone and email to reach out to the team. Payments will also be processed over the phone.

Maintenance work on the building will be based on an emergency-only situation to minimise person-to-person contact. In line with government advice, the gyms remain closed for the time being.

About the Hostel Group

LHA London has been providing young professionals and students with safe and affordable accommodations for over 75 years. With thirteen hostels across the city, LHA London is strategically located for the convenience of its residents.

For more information, visit https://lhalondon.com today.