Mark Spain Real Estate Debuts on Raleigh’s Top 25 Real Estate Firms List

Mark Spain Real Estate has made its first appearance on Raleigh’s annual Top 25 Residential Real Estate Firms list. Compiled by the Triangle Business Journal, the list is based on the total closed transaction sides in the Triangle region for 2019. With a 150% growth in closings in Raleigh for 2019 compared to 2018, Mark Spain Real Estate placed No. 16 on the top 25 list.

Opening its Raleigh office in early 2018, the firm needed to quadruple its office space in March of this year, moving to 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, and now provides over 3,500 square feet of office space.

Earlier this year, Mark Spain Real Estate debuted in the No. 7 spot for Top 25 Residential Real Estate Teams in Raleigh. The independent real estate firm averaged nearly $113 million in closed sales per agent and sold 150 percent more homes in greater Raleigh in 2019, compared to 2018. Last month, Mark Spain Real Estate was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year and was ranked the number one team in the United States by Real Trends and the Wall Street Journal for closed transactions for the third year in a row.

“We are thankful to have served our Raleigh clients in reaching their real estate goals, since expanding into the Raleigh real estate market a couple years ago,” explained Mark Spain Real Estate President John Makarewicz. “We continue to add real estate agents to our Raleigh team, and we are eager to help even more families in the Triangle region with their real estate needs.”

Mark Spain Real Estate surpassed the $1 billion annual gross sales mark for the first time in 2019 and serves communities in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. The company’s Guaranteed Offer program allows home sellers a hassle-free way to quickly sell their home fast without showings.

For more information about the Raleigh real estate market or joining Mark Spain Real Estate—which has been actively hiring throughout the pandemic—visit www.MarkSpain.com/Raleigh, call 855-299-SOLD or follow the firm on Facebook or Instagram.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other real estate company in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor by Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal for closed transactions the last three consecutive years. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for five years straight. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design took top honors in 2019, being named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends. MarkSpain.com also earned the No. 8 spot in the Top 10 Overall Websites. The company was honored in 2017, 2018 and 2020 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Places to Work. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, for being one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate recently made its third appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2020 and debuted on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As the leader of such a productive team with cutting edge ideas like its innovative website, Guaranteed Offer program and extensive marketing, Mark Spain was named to the inaugural list of 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers. This list of 50 people who have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year, included such honorees as: Gary Keller, co-founder and CEO of Keller Williams International, as well as the CEOs of RE/MAX International, Zillow, Coldwell Banker and HomeServices of America.