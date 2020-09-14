Starts 360 Releases A 360 Degrees Virtual Tour Service for Real Estate Businesses in India

Starts 360 launches a 360 degrees virtual tour service. It helps real estate businesses in India for getting more attention from the customers.

Starts 360, a trusted real estate virtual reality service in India, launches a 360 degrees virtual tour service. A virtual tour is a revolutionary way to boost the interest of clients. It also helps busy clients but they have a plan to find a specific real estate. Clients can check the real estate virtually and go to the location when they are interested in it. The CEO of the virtual tour company explained, “Technology should help people, especially during specific conditions such as an epidemic. Virtual Reality is one of the solutions to enhance real estate or property business. Clients can still explore their favorite real estate without visiting the location directly. It works well to increase sales.”

Indeed, real estate business owners have to offer an interesting Virtual Reality. The business owners must provide clients with realistic images of property colors, patterns, designs, and other details. The idea is to make clients feel that they are exploring real estate and getting everything they need to know. The CEO of the company stated, “Creating interesting images for Virtual Reality service is challenging. Due to the importance of enhancing clients’ interest, we try to produce high-resolution images, along with colorful and vibrant panoramas. The goal is to give a memorable first impression as well as give important information clients need. That’s how it helps real estate business with advanced technology.”

The 360 degree panorama virtual tour service is also to answer the tight competition in the property business in India. Real estate business owners must think of creative and outstanding marketing to attract more potential clients. Virtual Reality provides a great and revolutionary marketing tool. This tool can’t only help the real estate business but also its clients. The CEO described, “Attracting modern clients is challenging. Companies should serve something outstanding and unforgettable. This service may help real estate companies to attract this type of clients. They will get new experience while looking for real estate.”

As one of the real estate virtual tour services in Mumbai, the company wants to help real estate companies in India to get more potential listings. Based on the data, real estate companies that use real estate virtual tour services increase their listings up to 74%. Starts 360 is also the authorized Matterport service partner in India that serves restaurants, cafes, hotels, and resorts. It hopes that the services improve the company to be one of the leading real estate virtual tour companies.

About Starts 360:

Starts 360 is a company that offers virtual reality tour services. The services are suitable for real estate, cafes, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and many more.

For more information, please visit https://www.starts360.com/.

Name: Rakesh Kumar

Mobile No.: – +91-9899072838

Address: U-135, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi