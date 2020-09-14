Mark Spain Real Estate Partners with 107.9 The Link Radio Station to Offer Home Office Makeover Giveaway

Mark Spain Real Estate is partnering with WLNK, 107.9 The Link, a popular Charlotte radio station, to sponsor The Link’s Home Office Makeover Giveaway. The contest runs now through September 27, 2020. Qualifiers will win a WLNK cordless mouse. The grand prize winner will receive a full set of home office supplies—desk, chair, printer, printer stand and more—to either makeover or set up a new home office.

To enter, WLNK Charlotte area listeners should go online to 1079thelink.radio.com/contests and fill out the brief entry form by September 25, 2020. Qualifying winners will be announced on the Matt & Ramona Show, which airs weekdays from 3-7 pm. One person from the qualifiers will be selected to win the home office makeover grand prize.

“We love partnering with The Link to give back to Charlotte area residents,” said Mark Spain Real Estate Founder and CEO Mark Spain. “And right now, with more people working from home than ever before due to the pandemic, the Home Office Makeover Giveaway is a timely prize.”

Mark Spain Real Estate expanded into the Charlotte real estate market in early 2018 and has already tripled the size of its office space earlier this year. Additionally, the firm made its first appearance on Charlotte’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies list for most closed transactions in 2019. The annual list was compiled by the Charlotte Business Journal and published in April. Last month, Mark Spain Real Estate was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about The Link’s Home Office Makeover Giveaway or to submit your name, enter here. To learn more about the Charlotte real estate market, Mark Spain Real Estate’s hassle-free Guaranteed Offer program or for details about joining the Mark Spain Real Estate team, visit MarkSpain.com or call 855-299-SOLD.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other real estate company in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor for by Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal for closed transactions the last three consecutive years. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for five years straight. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design took top honors in 2019, being named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends. MarkSpain.com also earned the No. 8 spot in the Top 10 Overall Websites. The company was honored in 2017, 2018 and 2020 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Places to Work. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, for being one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate recently made its third appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2020 and debuted on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As the leader of such a productive team with cutting edge ideas like its innovative website, Guaranteed Offer program and extensive marketing, Mark Spain was named to the inaugural list of 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers. This list of 50 people who have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year, included such honorees as: Gary Keller, co-founder and CEO of Keller Williams International, as well as the CEOs of RE/MAX International, Zillow, Coldwell Banker and HomeServices of America.