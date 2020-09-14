replica raybans sunglasses arrived on the scene in 1957, twenty years after Ray-Ban designed and patented the world’s first Aviator Sunglasses. A new take on the replica raybans sunglasses , the Caravan featured a square lens to replace the iconic large teardrop shaped lens of the classic Aviator, a brow bar and a streamlined, geometric design.

The replica raybans aviator had originally been designed with pilots in mind (giving rise to the name) who required a pair of large lens sunglasses to block out glare from the sun while flying. The style to launch Ray-Ban, (the name itself literally derived from the “banning of the sun’s rays”) the Aviator with it’s oversized, protective lens and lightweight metal frame had gained popularity in mainstream fashion following the second world war. US army General Douglas McArthur had been photographed wearing replica raybans round as he strode ashore in the Philippines in 1944 and the military inspired look had taken off.

By the end of the fifties, Ray-Ban were ready to develop a new Aviator design. There was a demand for a smaller version of the classic Aviator, and the fashion was moving towards geometric influences. Also, as the Wayfarer had proven popular in the 1950s, Ray-Ban was also looking for a way to rejuvenate the Aviator design, and so the replica raybans caravan was born.

Available in all the classic replica raybans sunglasses colour ways – the G-15 or B-15 lens with the gold, silver or gunmetal frame, the Caravan’s sharp, minimalist design also offered the gradient and mirror lens. The smaller lens still offered a good amount of protection for the wearer from glare and a certain amount of anonymity desired by politicians and celebrities.

During the Aviator revival of the 1970s, the Caravan style also gained ground as an alternative Aviator option. It was prominently featured in Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, Taxi Driver, being worn by Robert DeNiro as he played Travis Bickle.

The Aviator style was adopted as the sunglasses of choice for the disco scene in the seventies as well, so too the Caravan provided an alternative look. Here is Barry Gibb wearing a pair of Caravan sunglasses in the seventies.