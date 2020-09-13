Zee unveils logo of its first regional music channel ‘Zee Vajwa’ at Zee Gaurav Puraskar 2020

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is the No. 1 Marathi entertainment network with leading brands like ZEE Marathi, ZEE Talkies and ZEE Yuva that are not just entertainers but cultural icons.

During the telecast of the prestigious Zee Gaurav Puraskar 2020 on Zee Marathi, ZEE announced the addition of one more family member – A new Marathi music channel – Zee Vajwa. The channel logo was unveiled amidst tremendous fanfare by renowned Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi & the energy bomb of Marathi film industry, Siddharth Jadhav.

The logo unveil at the award ceremony created an extraordinary musical mahual which the channel promises to create for its viewers. In keeping with the tagline “Zee Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa”, the channel aims to inspire its viewers to live each moment to the fullest because Kshann Zingaat Tar life Zingaat! The channel promise will also be brought alive through the content offering to give a music++ experience to the viewer.

On the occasion of the logo unveil of Zee Vajwa, Swwapnil Joshi and Siddharth Jadhav gave their best wishes to the channel. As a proud member of the Marathi film fraternity, Swwapnil Joshi couldn’t contain his happiness since Zee will be giving a platform to Marathi films and the Marathi film fraternity alike with the launch of Zee Vajwa. Siddharth Jadhav too congratulated Zee on the launch of its new Marathi music channel as it will give a stage to the Marathi music directors, composers, and singers.