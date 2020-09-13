Starts 360 Announces Google Virtual Tour Service to Enhance Business Visibility

Starts 360 offers Google Virtual Tour service. This service works to help businesses to enhance Google visibility.

Starts 360, 360 virtual tours service provider in India improves its service by launching Google virtual tour. Google is not only a search engine provider but also a mapping and navigation provider. Internet users can find a specific street or location by using Google Maps, Waze, Google Earth, and Street View. The goal of the service is to enhance Google visibility to attract more potential customers. The CEO of the 360 virtual tour company explains, “Million people use virtual maps and navigations by Google to find a specific street. Our company provides Google virtual tours to make a business exist on Google maps. The main difference is that people can see the inside or interior of the business.”

The use of a 360 virtual tour technology in business improves customers’ possibility to visit the location. This technology helps customers to know whether the place is just like what they want or not. It seems that they can explore the location by using a 360 virtual tour service. The CEO stated, “We try to create a 360 degree Walkthrough service as flexible as it can to follow the trend. We hope that this service is suitable for various businesses due to its flexibility. The features help specific businesses such as real estate, hotel, cafe, coworking space, exhibition, wedding hall, and many others.”

360 Degree Walkthrough works by letting people enter the location virtually before they are visiting it. Google virtual tour helps people to find the location easier and faster. They can explore the location once they find the location. They can check the atmosphere, design, model, architecture, interior, and many more. This process helps them to make sure whether they have to go there or not. This service is not only helping customers but also business owners. Business owners can boost the rank of their business or brand in the search engine. As a result, their business will appear on the search engine anytime potential customers are looking for it.

The CEO added, “People are using the internet all day long. One of the activities is looking for something they need. Our company comes to support this digital era by offering a virtual tour. We hope that our service helps business owners to give unique experiences to their customers. We also established a 360 virtual tour in Mumbai, India to enhance the use of technology in this country. This service shows that technology can make people do something easier.”

