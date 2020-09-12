CosyWall Insulation (CWI) is an external wall insulation system (EWCIS) designed to insulate the walls of older homes. It provides thermal and acoustical insulation to existing wall cavities and is installed without the cost and hassle of removing the internal linings. Installation is done via small holes through the external cladding, or from inside via holes in the internal linings. The result is high installed R-values and a warm cosy home.

CosyWall insulation is manufactured in selected North American plants by melting and spinning a blend of inert, natural minerals. It is the only formaldehyde free, non-combustible, water repellent, durable dry-blown wall insulation with a trouble free history since 2002 of insulating New Zealand external wall cavities. CosyWall insulation is a multi-purpose product designed to provide effective thermal and acoustical insulation for existing water tight external timber framed wall cavities, fibre cement, plywood or sealed masonary veneer claddings. In addition Cosy Wall insulation can be used to insulate new walls or provide acoustical insulation on internal walls.

Premium quality Jet Stream MAX insulation forms a consistent white layer similar to cotton wool in accessible roof attics. It eliminates energy wasting gaps, joints or vented cavities between the insulation and lining common with blanket or batting. Blown in Jet Stream MAX insulation NZ is packed in weather tight white plastic bags. The total installed thermal roofing insulation effectiveness of Jet Stream MAX is superior to batting or blanket, as it covers the full ceiling – including over and under timber joists – without joints, gaps, thermal bridging, or vented cavities commonly found between linings and batting or blanket insulation. It provides premier insulation values.

You may not know, but over 30% of your homes heating cost could be attributed to the fact your roof isn’t properly insulated. Warm air rises and generally gets transferred to the roof. Without something blocking it from escaping outside, you’ll find it very difficult to maintain your inside air temperature. This can lead to very cold winters and expensive power bills. Insulating your roof with Jet Stream MAX is really simple and the perfect solution for New Zealand homes. Watch the video below to see how it’s installed.

