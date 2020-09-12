The Safarination Adds New Kinds of Water Slides To Double-Up The Fun

Modern children’s parties are somewhat distinct from what they used to be. Boring activities have gone astray, substituted by choices that try their utmost to mimic the feel of being at a fair or a carnival. Bounce house play centers like the Safarination are offering such alternatives like addition of different kinds of water slides.

Speaking about the new addition, a spokesperson of the play center said – “Safarination offers a forum for children to communicate and interact with other kids, allowing them to share feelings, express sentiments, and build friendships. They learn how to socialize while playing, and know what social and cultural values are needed. Safari Nation is well-suited for holding indoor birthday parties for kids because their inflatable nature makes them easy to transport. Here, we provide a great way for energetic kids to let off steam and have fun. We have expanded this exciting format and included water slides.”

Inflatable water slides are distributed in two primary configurations. The most common kind has a downward slant, just like those seen in water parks, and has only been converted into an inflatable shape. They may have one lane or multiples, so finding one that can handle all of the traffic needed is simple. The second form is flat and has a long stomach-sliding line. This is an improved variant of the yard slides, so due to the elevated edge, it’s safer for kids to do the sliding.



As long as adults are concerned, the simplicity of putting things in order would be one of the biggest hits. The playcenter has set up jumping spots for children and other equipment, so parents and other adults can focus on the rest of the party instead

Safari Nation is a Family Entertainment Center, also known as a Children's Fitness Center. In 2012 in Greensboro, NC, Safari Nation was founded by a husband and wife who believed that parents needed a good place to take their children to play.

