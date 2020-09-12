Starts 360 Utilizes The Most Advanced Matterport 3D Camera to Create Stunning 3d Virtual Tour

Starts 360 explains it uses Matterport 3D cameras to produce high-quality 3D virtual tours.

Starts 360, one of the virtual tour service companies in India announced it utilizes Matterport 3D camera to produce stunning virtual 3d tours. As the authorized Matterport service partner in India, the company offers a 3D interactive walkthrough tour. This service aims to help specific businesses such as real estate, cafe, resort, hotel, and coworking space to have 3D data of their locations. The CEO of the company stated, “Virtual Reality is a revolutionary idea. Business owners can serve something interactive while promoting their products. Our company uses Matterport cameras to produce high-quality 3D images for an attractive virtual tour.”

Matterport is a well-known 3D camera brand. The system and features help users to create a great virtual tour. The companies can add links to menus, videos, and many others on the tour. The idea is the way to provide maximum details on the space and give a deeper understanding to anyone who tries it. The CEO of the company explained, “Nowadays, we provide Matterport service in Mumbai & Pune. Matterport 3D camera supports our company well. The virtual tour service looks more realistic in which users can zoom and view the property just like when they are visiting a tiny dollhouse. The virtual tour service is also compatible with desktop, laptop, and mobile web browsers.”

Another mission using the Matterport product is also to achieve the goal of the company to be one of the Matterport service providers in Mumbai and Pune that provide fast virtual tour service. A professional team will scan the property with the 3D camera. They will work for a few hours to produce an interactive and attractive property virtual tour. Once the companies launch their virtual tour, clients can try it in a variety of devices and operating systems.

The CEO added, “We provide a professional Matterport 3D photographer in Mumbai and Pune to produce the virtual tour product. We hope that it helps agents or business owners to be more competitive and build a stronger brand.” Based on the latest report, the use of Matterport improves the credibility of the agents up to 83%. It improves awareness because agents and business owners offer Matterport virtual tour in Mumbai. At the same time, Starts 360 expects that they can be a leading Matterport company in Mumbai. The use of a virtual tour will also enhance the use of technology in business in Mumbai and Pune, India.

