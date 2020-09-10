Iron Software released VB.Net Excel Library for IronXL

IronXL connects to any VB.NET application as a class library or NuGet bundle. It includes full highlights for opening, altering, sending out, and bringing in information from Excel inside VB.NET applications, including MVC, web applications, work area applications, and reassure applications, just as worker administrations. It likewise chips away at the Azure stage.

It bolsters VB.NET applications utilizing the .NET Framework from Version 4 notwithstanding .NET Core and .NET Standard applications, permitting it to be conveyed cross-stage, including support for Windows, Linux, and Mac OS.

It separates itself from the opposition with its familiar API, permitting designers to effortlessly create Excel in an easy to understand coding condition. It likewise has no reliance on the establishment of Microsoft Office, dissimilar to Office Interop arrangements.

It has been intended for ease of use and tried across basic use cases, including updating old XLS documents to XLSX, working with live equations, and bringing in and trading information to regular organizations, for example, CSV, tab-isolated qualities, JSON, and XML.

IronXL gives a simple fix to bringing in information and sending out information from any application created in VB.NET. Normal use cases incorporate trading reports from web applications and business the executives frameworks. It is additionally usually used to import information from Excel records inside a business and import them into new databases.

The API permits us to Create, Read, Manipulate, Save and Export Excel records naturally for:

.Net Framework 4.5+

.Net Core 2+

.Net Standard

Xamarin

Windows Mobile

Mono

and Azure Cloud facilitating

IronXL likewise completely bolsters ASP.Net, MVC, Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Windows Mobile application advancement.

You can read more about this here at https://ironsoftware.com/csharp/excel/technology/vb-net-excel-library/

If you have questions about licensing you can also find that here: https://ironsoftware.com/csharp/excel/licensing/