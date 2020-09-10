Canadian Live Basanti AKA Rini Chandra’s new song Doremon is Out

Canadian Live Basanti AKA Rini Chandra became a household name with her stint in SaReGaMaPa 2010, adding to her fame, she is only contestant ever, who actually staged a wedding with one of the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor.

Now the talented and creative powerhouse Rini is back on the live-circuit with her latest viral and peppy number, Doremon. The song is upbeat, youth centric and catchy, no wonder it’s climbing the charts quickly.

Talking about the song, Rini quipped, “The song is titled ‘Doremon’. I, along with the great team created this youth centric, peppy and catchy number for young people, as they love Doremon and I wanted to connect with wider age spectrum. My songs are usually popular among adults, you know, 20 plus people, but I wanted to connect with a much younger audience.

Piyush Ranjan is the programmer of the song and Juss has written and crooned it. I took a long time to create this one, so it’s a very special song”.

During lockdown Rini released ‘Bahar Naa Jana’ song which took off like a rocket. The poignant lyrics and velvety voice immediately found its niche and went viral within hours of its release.

With back to back two hit singles, Bahar Naa Jana and Doremon, Rini has one more single lined up for release which is a wedding oriented song titled ‘Channa Ve’ composed by ‘Jaidev Kumar’, the legendary music director of Punjabi industry and penned down by ‘Bolna Mahi Bolna’ fame ‘Devender Kafir’ .

With an array of hits under her belt, such as Kuch Rang Pyaar Aise Bhi, Veera, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, Yaariyan and more, Rini is one the most reliable and popular names in the musical world.

Apart from the musical streak, Rini is an aspiring actor as well, she has acted in soaps such as Singhasan Battissi, Vignaharta Ganesha and Yam Hain Hum. Well, we can’t wait to see more of Rini Chandra’s Music and acting.

Video Link – https://youtu.be/ZgNDUsuF9sQ