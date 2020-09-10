Imported Used Cars for Sale via CarZaamin.com

What is CarZaamin

Car Zaamin is an online auction platform for used cars in Lahore Pakistan. You can easily sell and buy a used car from Car Zaamin online auction stock of used cars for Sale. We offer reliable and hassle free services to our prestigious customers.

Why use CarZaamin for Auction

The CarZaamin.com is designed to provide a transparent auctioning platform to its customers. We ensure that the buyer and seller both are secure throughout the auctioning process. If a customer sells his/her car through our platform, we handle the deal till its last step until the payment is cleared. From buyer’s perspective we examine each and every car to its nuts and bolts and the details are attached to the car as Zamanat Certificate.