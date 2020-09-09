Stevenson Brothers Offers Hand-Crafted, Complete Bespoke Rocking Horses

Stevenson Brothers is a big name in the industry of hand-crafted Rocking Horses. Each of our bespoke rocking horse is hand-painted to the finest detail to mimic the patterns of a real horse. If you want to be able to capture the beauty of your horse in a work of art, Stevenson Brothers’ bespoke rocking horses is the perfect way to do so.

Stevenson Brothers have been handcrafting rocking horses since 1982.

Our clients would request hand-crafted bespoke rocking horses for the purpose of gifting it as a family Christening present, an heirloom, or as pieces of sculpture.

Rocking horses were a symbol of affluence in Georgian and Victorian England. This is why we understand the importance of beautifully hand-stitching every detail into our work.

Stevenson Brothers Line of Rocking Horses

New Rocking Horses

Your Own Horse Copied

One of our highly sought after services is producing replicas of your favorite horses, down to the very last detail of their horseshoes that can even be nickel-plated.

Winston – The Highgrove Rocking Horse

This is based on the same rocking horse which HRH The Prince of Wales played on as a child. Affectionately named Winston, in memory of King George VI’s favorite horse.

The Dark Waxed Oak Rocking Horse

Bees waxed dark oak rocking horses are often chosen to match the color of the furniture. This Dark Waxed Oak Rocking Horse is a popular choice among customers because of its ability to develop a lovely aged patina over many years.

Limited Edition Rocking Horses

The Diamond Jubilee

This is based on Sir Winston Churchill’s charger horse when he was in the 4th Hussars in the Abyssinia campaign in 1915. This limited edition Diamond Jubilee is made from English oak that features a secret compartment in the rear of the horse.

The Golden Jubilee

The Golden Jubilee was presented to Her Majesty the Queen on her 50th year on the throne. This is mounted on a Coach Spring and it has embroidery of a beautiful gold and silver saddle cloth.

Antique Rocking Horses

FH Ayres Rocking Horse

This horse originates from Ramsgate. It’s about 45″ high with original paint and good patination to the stand. We can deliver this right to your door for local buyers or freight abroad for international buyers.

Antique Smith Horse

This medium-sized Antique Smith Horse has been beautifully preserved and in good condition. It features unique black splodge paintwork.

If you want to avail of our service and acquire your very own luxury horses complete with unique personalities, call Stevenson Brothers at 44 (0) 1233 820363. Alternatively, should you wish to speak to our team, you can send an e-mail to sue@stevensonbros.com.

If you want to see how we do our magic in person, you can visit our store in The Workshop, Ashford Rd, Bethersden, Ashford, Kent, TN26 3AP, UK. We are available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Friday. We are closed on Sundays but you can set an appointment on Saturdays.