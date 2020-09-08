7 Reasons Why Is Your Air Conditioner Not Cold Enough, According To Experts

While air conditioning units are designed to make you feel cool, they can develop issues over time — hindering them from cooling your room or home effectively. And for these problems to be fixed, you need to get help from an expert in Heating and Air Conditioning Sevenoaks.

Here are seven of the most common reasons why your unit is not cold enough, according to experts:

You have an undersized air conditioning unit. Many technicians who offer an Air Conditioning Service Bromley encounter cooling issues that are caused by this reason: the size of their unit is simply not enough. This problem is even heightened during hot summers. This is best fixed by replacing it with the correct air conditioner size.

You’ve set your thermostat settings improperly. Did you know that when you turn on your fan setting, your unit’s air handler will blow air even after a cooling cycle? The result is its delivery of warm air. Make sure your system is set to “auto.”

Your cooling coils or air filters are dirty. AC units have two sets of coils — a set indoors that absorbs heat from your indoor environment along with outdoor coils that transform this heat to the outside of your home. When either of these gets dirty, it can make it difficult for your AC unit to cool your home. Experts who offer heating and air conditioning Sevenoaks also note that it’s not only dirty coils that can cause this cooling issue: if you have a dirty air filter, it will also be hard to cool the warm air that your unit has absorbed.

You have a refrigerant leak. Refrigerants are responsible for moving heat from inside your home to outdoors. Once your system has a refrigerant leak, this means that it won’t be able to efficiently move heat out of your is or space.

Your AC unit’s compressor is failing. The compressor is tasked to ensure that your refrigerant is at optimal pressure. If it starts to have issues, it will affect the way refrigerants work (as discussed above), preventing your unit from cooling your space properly.

You have a blocked condenser unit. Professionals who are adept in heating and air conditioning Sevenoaks also often encounter this issue: When this unit located outside your home gets blocked by plants and bushes, it will be hard to release heat from outside condenser coils.

Your AC unit is also old. Sometimes, the issue can simply boil down to this very reason: your AC unit is already old to perform efficiently. Once it reaches its maximum operating life, it’s time to retire your unit and have a new one installed in your room or home. Old units typically have several defective parts that will just be too costly to repair.

When it comes to delivering a top-quality air conditioning service Bromley, Kent Air Conditioning remains unmatched. They have over four decades of experience helping households with AC unit problems across the country. Visit their website at https://www.kentaircon.co.uk/service.htm. You can send your queries through email at info@kentaircon.co.uk or through their phone numbers: 01622 682 600 (Maidstone) or 01795 554 122 (Swale).