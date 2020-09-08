20 Million Acres Of Fire In California Wreaks Havoc, Records Persisted

The California Forest Department has said that the fire here this year has caused havoc. The flames have taken a large part of the land to their JD. The forest department says it extends to about 20 lakh acres. This is also a record. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Safety, it is the worst fire this season. 8 people have died in the fire. About 3,300 buildings have been damaged.

