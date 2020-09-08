Posted on by

20 Million Acres Of Fire In California Wreaks Havoc, Records Persisted

The California Forest Department has said that the fire here this year has caused havoc. The flames have taken a large part of the land to their JD. The forest department says it extends to about 20 lakh acres. This is also a record. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Safety, it is the worst fire this season. 8 people have died in the fire. About 3,300 buildings have been damaged.

Read More : www.webpressglobal.com/international/20-million-acres-of-fire-in-california-wreaks-havoc-records-persisted/

twitter.com/WPGlobalNews