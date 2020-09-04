Wooden venetians blinds Auckland

At Weathermaster Auckland, we have the blinds you are looking for, with in-house measure and installation available in North Auckland, South Auckland, East Auckland, and West Auckland. All our products are manufactured to the highest standard of quality for maximum performance, reliability, and durability. They look fantastic too, with a wide range of options available so you can get the style you are looking for. Browse through the product range.

Vertical Blinds

Our attractive and contemporary vertical blinds will look fantastic in your Auckland home. There is a range of fabrics and colours to choose from, in addition to complete blackout and light filtering options. They are highly practical and they’re also easy to keep clean. Plus, with their innovative and patented track system, each vane will hang straight and will remain equally spaced. We have options that are suitable for almost all types of windows, including those with unusual shapes and accessibility.

Benefits of choosing Weathermaster Auckland

Roller Blinds

Block out – room darkening for sleeping, privacy and shading.

Light Filtering – UV and privacy screening, details texture and light filtration with the sun and moon adding some softness and luxury to otherwise flat fabric.

Sunscreen – 90-95% UV protection from the sun rays for your home furnishings.

Shutters are popular with homeowners in Auckland, and throughout New Zealand, because they look sophisticated and they are highly functional. Modern shutters like those in our range at Weathermaster Auckland make it even easier to control the amount of light and heat that gets into your home. Combined with manual or motorised blinds, our shutters will help keep your home cool on hot sunny days while still letting in air. They are also stylish too. Our shutters are made from high-quality basswood or a Poly satin composite which are strong while also being light. These are the ideal materials for shutters as it makes it easier to open, close, and operate the shutters.

Many people choose shutters because they make an eye-catching design feature that can add value to your home. Whether you are looking for a mediterranean, plantation, or modern look, we have the shutters you want for your Auckland home. We custom manufacture our shutters, ensuring the perfect fit and the best possible finish. We supply custom made furniture for your windows, either in timber or a poly satin composite.

For more info: https://www.weathermasterak.co.nz/blinds/

https://www.weathermasterak.co.nz/shutters/