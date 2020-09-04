Maintracts Services Ltd Provides Professional Plumbing Services in London

Maintracts Services Ltd has certified and trained plumbers who can handle every aspect of a commercial or residential job, from small leaks to bathroom installations.

[UNITED KINGDOM, 4/9/2020] – London homeowners and property managers who need plumbing installation, maintenance and repair services can count on Maintracts Services Ltd. The company is one of the oldest plumbing, heating, gas and electrical drainage service providers in the city. It has been a trusted company since 1974.

Extensive expert services

Maintracts Services Ltd attends to every aspect of plumbing work, including emergencies and reactive or preventative maintenance.

● Plumbing – The company’s plumbers are trained and certified to the highest standards in the UK. Expect them to handle every aspect of a job, from small issues like leaking pipes and radiators to more difficult tasks, like unblocking drains and installing bathrooms and domestic appliances.

● Boiler and central heating servicing – Maintracts Services Ltd also repairs and maintains boiler and central heaters. Its employees can install and service gas and electric boilers. Its plumbers work with a variety of brands, including Keston, Potterton, Ideal, Baxi, Ariston, Worcester Bosch, Valiant, Glow-worm, Ravenheat, Vokera and Biasi.

● Gas safe engineering – The company’s gas engineers can handle installation, maintenance and repairs of hobs, ovens, gas stoves and range cookers. They can also attend to emergency situations, like gas leaks, quickly and efficiently.

● Electrical services – Maintracts Services Ltd also has electrical engineers capable of electrical installations, extractor fan repairs, consumer unit replacement, equipotential bonding, earth bonding, socket replacement, boiler wiring servicing and waste disposal unit installation.

● Drainage – Blocked drains are no problem for the company’s professional team. They are equipped with the best tools to clear drains in commercial and domestic properties. They can also do high-pressure jetting, replace manhole components, root removal and de-scaling.

● Office maintenance – Maintracts Services Ltd helps businesses prevent and deal with plumbing and central heating problems through its office maintenance services.

● Property inspection – The company helps commercial property owners get their CP12 or Landlord’s Gas Safety Certificate through its inspections. It covers boiler services, CCTV drainage surveys, electrical periodic inspections and central heating surveys.

Maintracts Services Ltd’s team is fully-equipped and trained to handle any plumbing problem and other commercial and residential property issues.

About Maintracts Services Ltd

Maintracts Services Ltd’s certifications and training ensure that every job is done right the first time.

The company is fully certified, with Gas Safe Registration. It is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Association of Plumbing and Engineers, Council of Registered Gas Installers (CORGI) and National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers.

Visit maintracts.co.uk for further details.