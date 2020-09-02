Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen Pros Announces Free Quotes

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida- September 2, 2020- Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen Pros is proud to announce the availability of free quotes to customers in the Palm Beach Gardens area. Free quotes and consultations allow clients to learn expected costs for their upgrades quickly, making it a breeze to hire a qualified contractor while staying in budget. As the number one choice for high-quality remodeling services, the kitchen remodeling professionals are committed to helping clients get the kitchen they’ve always dreamed of.

Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen Pros offers two methods for obtaining a free quote with their friendly customer service professionals. Prospective clients can call their Palm Beach Gardens office at (561) 475-4537 and request a consultation. Or visit their website and contact them online for a callback. When visiting the website, navigate to the ‘Free Quote’ page and select the project’s type, including kitchen, bathroom, and cabinet services.

Known for impressive results, the kitchen remodeling team works hard to keep clients’ projects on time and on-budget. Owner Austin Doherty had this to say on their quality of workmanship, “Our time-tested and reliable method allows us to avoid many of the common pitfalls that many home-remodelers face. There is no greater teacher than experience. and we’ve put in the time and sweat equity to bring you the best home remodeling in Palm Beach Gardens, FL as possible.”

The professional kitchen remodelers take pride in the work they do. One of their top goals is to provide clients with 5-star service from beginning to end. This starts at the initial quote and consultation. A recent 5-star review from a satisfied customer, Blake Baynham, stated, “Hands down the best construction/remodeling experience I’ve ever had. The workers were polite, the master bath install was quick, and the price was fair for high-quality work! Thanks, Austin!”

While the company is known for its awe-inspiring and transformative kitchen remodels, it also can assist customers with various other projects. Some of these include custom cabinetry, interior, and exterior painting, flooring installation, and general contracting solutions.

For those in the Palm Beach Gardens area in need of a general contractor or kitchen remodeling professional with years of experience, Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen Pros delivers. They are licensed, insured, and have years of experience helping to turn their clients’ dream homes into reality.

For more information on Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen Pros visit https://wpbkitchenremodeling.com/. For questions, please contact Austin Doherty at (561) 475-4537.