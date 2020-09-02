Home extensions Auckland

At Everlong Construction, we are skilled residential builders with experience throughout Auckland. We also work on commercial construction projects. Whether you are planning a new build, a renovation, or a house extension for your Auckland home, we can help.

We have skilled and qualified carpenters on our team plus we have extensive experience. That experience includes renovation, restoration, and new build projects as well as complex building projects such as childcare centres and terrace houses. We are licensed and, for your peace of mind, we are also fully insured. We are also certified builders with accreditation from the NZ Certified Builder Association.

Why Choose Us?

Comprehensive Quote

We will present you with an affordable and very detailed quote according to the scope of work you’ve provided. After the initial assessment, our team leader will examine the accuracy and evaluate the pricing accordingly.

Quality Assurance

We choose our tradesmen very carefully. You can be sure we have trained and qualified tradesmen. Plus, every work done is audited by our quality assurance team to make sure it meets our standard.

Project Programming

Our project manager ensures all the work is done properly and on time by planning out a schedule, giving everyone their own clock binding with a contractual obligation that will certain the project gets delivered as scheduled.

We have the capabilities required to complete your building project to the highest possible standard, plus we understand the needs of your business. We’ll cause as little disruption to your operations as possible during the building work, plus our services are flexible. This means we may be able to complete the work outside your normal hours of operation.

We also know deadlines are important to your business, as are budgets. Therefore, we will complete your project on time and according to the quote we provide. We use the latest project management software to programme and schedule your build, you will be able to follow our progress every step of the way, plus we’ll communicate with you regularly.

At Everlong Construction, we have experience of all types of building project. This includes both residential and commercial construction projects. Our commercial construction experience includes new builds, renovations, extension building, fit-outs, and more. We have skilled and experienced tradespeople, foremen, and project managers on our team, plus we are fully certified.

For more info: https://www.everlongconstruction.co.nz/

https://www.everlongconstruction.co.nz/commercial/