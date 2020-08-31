First off, the replica panerai watches Luminor Marina PAM1119 is made of a new material called Fibratech, which uses mineral fibers from basalt rock and mineral additives that are bound with polymers and then are superimposed as thin layers, achieving an opaque and uneven texture, according to Panerai. This is a new material that has a largely aesthetic purpose, and I look forward to seeing in person. The dial on this model is done in anthracite, with a sunray pattern finish that seems to match well with the grayish Fibratech finish.

Finally, the PAM1117 in Titanium goes a little lighter, both literally and metaphorically, as it weighs just 100g (including strap) and has a deep blue sunray dial with matching blue strap. Something I didn’t know is that the case of this watch is manufactured through DMLS, a 3D printing process “involving the sedimentation of titanium powder, sintered layer by layer by a high-powered optical fiber laser, 30 microns (0.03 mm) at a time.”

As these watches are all about celebrating the 70th anniversary of Luminor, there is lume throughout. Of course, a modern lume is used with Super-LumiNova’s new generation of X1 which is brighter and longer-lasting. Rather than the typical application of lume to hands and indices, replica panerai watches has applied it to the flange, dial inscriptions, crown protector/lever, as well as the stitching on the strap.