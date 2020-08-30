How to get more Animal Crossing New Horizons bells quickly

In the end, the idyllic and peaceful animal crossing community is also about money: But how do you get ACNH Bells particularly quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? We have collected a few tips here.

Sell rare types of fruit, fish and insects in the shop

So that you can get to Animal Crossing bells to expand your island, you should always sell as many goods as possible. As you may have noticed at the beginning, the type of fruit that grows on your island only brings a “ridiculous” 100 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bells per unit when sold in the shop. Therefore, you should visit other islands and look for rarer types of fruit there:

You can do this, for example, with the miles ticket, which you can buy for 2,000 miles in the service center. With the ticket in your pocket, fly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to one of the mysterious islands and harvest as much as possible there. Practical: Not only do rare types of fruit grow on other islands, but you can also catch fish and bugs that are not available in your home.

As an alternative to the nook miles tickets, you should visit your friends regularly, because their islands are also different from yours: The fruits that grow on their island bring you 500 bells each in the Timmy and Tommy shop!

Speaking of rare insects: tarantulas or tiger shoppers bring you a lot of ACNH Bells. But be careful: you should slowly stalk these animals because they are relatively easy to scare and run away. For example, the tarantula lifts its legs again and again as soon as you take a step towards it. Stop when she does, and wait for her legs to drop again. Then take the next step. You repeat this procedure until you are close enough to the tarantula to catch it with the chafer.

Sell fossils and do not donate

Fossils are buried on every island, which you can dig out with your shovel. Of course, Eugen is happy if you donate these finds to the museum – but that won’t bring you money. Instead, you should rather sell the valuable items now and then, in order to get many Animal Crossing bells at short notice.

Sell fish and bugs to Flick for more bells

Every now and then the two animal crossing characters Flick visit your island. You can also sell them bugs and fish – and at a better price! So it is best to store a few catches and wait until one of the specialists comes to visit before selling.

Farm your money stone every day

On your island you will find five stones that you can work with your stone ax. You will then receive useful materials such as clay, ore or stone. One of the five stones spits no ore or clay every day, but gold coins and Animal Crossing New Horizons bells purses. So that you get the most out of the stone, we recommend that you stand directly in front of it and dig two or three holes behind you, so that you don’t get knocked back by the ax blows afterwards.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The mileage ticket, which we mentioned at the beginning, does not only go to islands with rare fruits: In Animal Crossing: New Horizons there is also an island that consists only of money stones!

However, access to the Geldstein Island from the landing site is blocked by a stone. To get this out of the way, do the following: Eat a fruit and use your new powers to break the stone. Then you can use the dipstick to get to the money stones.

Grow beets

Turnips are also usually good money. But like with stock trading on Wall Street, beet trading is a risk business that is either good or bad for you. Timmy and Tommy tell you how expensive beets are right now in their shop. Small disadvantage: you cannot store the beets in the warehouse. Instead, the only two options for storage are:

Put the beets in your house.

Bury the beets in the ground.

Warning: the beets will rot after a week, so sell them in time!

Craft the offer of the week

To sell goods, you use Timmy and Tommy shop. The shop of the two has a special offer for you every day: If you craft a special item, you can sell it at Timmy and Tommy for double the price! You can see which item it is on the respective day on the sign that is right in front of the shop.

Plant a money tree

How to make 10,000 bells from 10,000 bells with little effort? You can do this with the help of money trees: As the name suggests, these are trees on which money grows. You can learn how to plant such a money tree in our great tips guide on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

