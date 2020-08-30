How To Choose The Best Printed Paper Bag For Your Business, According to Experts

They come in different sizes and colours. paper bags, when chosen and designed properly, can serve as a great marketing tool that can take your brand to places — literally and figuratively.

Starting a business? Or looking for a new way to reinforce your marketing efforts? In this read, we’re giving you the ultimate guide on how to choose the best printed paper bag.

How Vital Carry Bags Are

Carry bags are the simplest and most efficient packaging solution. It helps customers walk away from your shop with a happy heart, knowing that what they’ve purchased is secured.

Beyond practical use, business owners invest their time and resources to carefully design their bags as a marketing tool. A bag that is aesthetically pleasing can subtly convert your customer into a loyal patroniser. As it also carries the most important elements of your brand — i.e. Logo, tagline, campaign, links to digital platforms — it offers a multiplier effect for your brand awareness efforts.

Why Choose Paper Bags

Carry bags can be made of plastic or paper of fabric. But what makes paper bags more appealing is their being environment-friendly. At a time when most people have become more concerned about sustainability, this type of bag is your best bet — it’s 100% biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable.

Compared with its plastic counterpart, a paper bag also poses less suffocation risk especially to children and even animals. And contrary to the common notion, this type of bag can actually withstand more weight!

printed paper bags: Which Printing Solution Can Work For You

Paper bags, as mentioned, can be a great and effective promotional tool. And depending on the printing method uses, you as a business owner can enjoy different features and benefits.

In-line flexographic printing. This commonly used method is popular for its versatility and quickness. Used to label paper bags, envelopes, and more, this technique uses fast-drying inks and flexible printing plates. This is helpful if you’re printing muti-coloured graphics on your packaging.

Hot stamping. If you’re opting for a luxurious look, this method is the best option this involves stamping a metal dye onto a metallic foil sheet, causing the foil to release onto the paper bag’s surface.

Other Things You Need to Consider

Apart from the printing method itself, there are other factors you need to take into account when choosing among printed paper bags (this could also apply for other types of carry bags).

The size and weight of your products. Know the items you are selling and keep in mind that your bags must be able to handle the products’ sizes and weights.

The color of the bag. Paper bags are typically white and brown in colour. The first one is preferred by many because your branding elements will be more highlighted. If you want a different colour, you can discuss it properly with your supplier.

The finishing touches. Speaking of customisation, you can also work on the presentation of your bag by adding finishing touches that can add value to it. Your options include ropes, ribbons, labels, and printed patterns.

