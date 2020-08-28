Diversified Partners Presents Mercy Medical Center

Diversified Partners- Closing of Escrow- Mercy Medical Center coming soon to Val Vista & Mercy. Space is available for lease.

Scottsdale, Arizona, United States., August 28, 2020 — Diversified Partners and Andy and Colleen Jackson are proud to bring a world-class 11-acre Mixed Use Project to the Val Vista Medical Growth Corridor located at the Southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Mercy Road, just south of Santan Loop 202. This first-class Mixed-Use Project will have two, two story retail/office buildings with drive-through for banking and restaurants fronting Val Vista Rd with almost 50,000 SF available as well as two proposed 5-story medical office buildings.

A main grand drive entrance will bisect the proposed buildings, and the second story will connect both lower and upper floors. This is in addition to additional acreage recently acquired at S.E.C. Val Vista and Melrose, where Speedway Gas will make a new home. This project is surrounded by multiple office and medical projects opening mid-2021.

“I am so excited to be involved with such a great project. This project was originally envisioned and started by the amazing Bill and Sherry Lund and we have been blessed with the task of taking it over the goal line. In a joint venture with long-time residents Andy and Colleen Jackson, Diversified Partners is proud to bring major development to Gilbert Arizona. Diversified Partners has had an amazing relationship with the Town of Gilbert, and we are so excited to make a project of which the town and the community can be proud.”

-Walt Brown, Jr.

Space is currently available for lease.

Medical Space- JLL Team

Katire McIntyre, Mari Lederman

Patti Gentry, and Haley Henne

(602) 282-6300

Retail Space- Diversified Partners Team

Jennifer Hill and Julie Harris

(480) 947-8800

About Diversified Partners:

Diversified Partners develops, redevelops, and owns a wide variety of commercial real estate properties. Unlike other developers, Diversified Partners has a fully qualified construction management team. The belief is that the construction process is simply too important to leave it to outsiders who may not have the same sense of commitment. From the blueprint and engineering phase forward, professionals are on site working with the general contractor and subcontractor to make sure all projects are top-quality built, on time, and on budget. The Diversified Partners team initiates strategies, reviews site plans, attends government meetings, and negotiates contracts. They think for the long-term, always planning for a proper investment mix, because the right “fit” measurably lengthens the success of a development.

Contact:

Connor McGinley

Diversified Partners

7500 E McDonald Dr #100A

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

4809478800

connor.mcginley@dpcre.com

http://dpcre.com