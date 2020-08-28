Award-Winning Canadian Supermodel Nini Amerlise Re-connects with Her Jamaican Roots in Recent Fashion Campaign

Best Canadian Model of the Year by Blacks.com, Nini Amerlise, invited to Jamaica’s second annual Yaadie Fashion week and to model in a luxury editorial campaign for indigenous designer “House of Fennel. ”

Canadian Supermodel Nini Amerlise was invited to Jamaica’s second annual Yaadie Fashion week and to model in a luxury editorial campaign for Jamaican indigenous designer “House of Fennel “. He is well known for his appearance in Style Week Jamaica, and various TV programs. The editorial encapsulated the rich history and culture of the island, and she had a photo session with iconic photographer Kevin Lamb, in a colorful boutique shop, “Kulcha Shacking Vibes and Crafts’, ‘ in which the owner claimed to be the family of the Marley’s. Nini recalled her mother’s childhood memory, where she grew up with late Jamaican singer legend Bob Marley, as she would watch the reggae singer playing soccer in the park behind Columbus Rd in Kingston Jamaica in the 70s.

In recent activity in Jamaica, she was invited personally to headline Jamaica’s second annual Yaadie Fashion week in Jamaica alongside well-known music entertainers Gyptian and Michelle Downer “D’angel” and some highlights from Canadian leading models Kimberly Brown Mighty, Jilldeen Ezeudu, and Racquel Wallen. She stayed five nights at the Jamaicas top tier all-inclusive Resort Sea Gardens, in Montego Bay, where she enjoyed the beautiful scenic beach views and kayaking.

Nini wrapped up her stay in Jamaica, connecting to her 98- year old great-grandmother, Vera. Finally, for the very first time, she lives in the rural area of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. The opportunity to meet her Jamaican roots were very precious moments of tears and laughter as the two bonded in gratitude and spent time worshiping the creator God for the beautiful journey of life.

About Nini Amerlise

Nini Amerlise is a Canadian Supermodel who holds more than 9 International Awards. Nini’s rise to fame was after she won Supermodel Canada, Season 1, in 2017. Nini was born to a Jamaican – Hakka Chinese mother, Rosalie Hew, born in Kingston Jamaica and Ashanti Ghanaian descent father, Kevin Parchment. During her supermodel career, Nini has received many achievements, including being featured on Huffington Post, British Vogue, Glamour Magazine, Vogue Italia, Flare Magazine, and many more. Nini is also the CEO of Non-profit organization We Are Royals inc, an esteemed development initiative via storytelling, education, and the arts. For more information about Nini Amerlise, kindly visit her official website at www.NiniAmerlise.com.