Exaalgia Offering Search Marketing Services for Shopify Stores

Exaalgia LLC

Address: 1111 N Gilbert Rd, Suite 212A

Gilbert, Arizona, USA, 85234

Email: info@exaalgia.com

Phone: 480-409-4019

Website: https://exaalgia.com/

For over 10 years at Exaalgia, we have been SEO experts focusing on eCommerce SEO services that drive higher rankings, traffic, and sales.

Not everyone can handle Shopify and when it comes to providing Shopify SEO services, it becomes more challenging for people because most of the so-called Shopify web development company don’t have experienced search engine optimization experts who can handle eCommerce stores efficiently. Exaalgia is a proud team of Shopify experts who have got years of experience who not only manage Shopify websites perfectly but also improve your online store presence on the search engines and boost online sales.

Our dedication to eCommerce SEO allows us to use proven techniques and search engine marketing strategies that will move the needle for your online store.

Hire a Shopify expert, designers, and developers from the list of industry’s top Shopify experts.

Exaalgia has proven SEO strategies that optimized Shopify websites. Being a top Shopify development company we know what’s worked for other clients and we’ll do it for you.

Salient features of our Shopify SEO Services-

Technical SEO- Technical web audit makes your website easy for search engines to crawl your site. Our SEO team gets technical SEO right to improve the visibility of your website.

On Page SEO- Our team will fix all the on-page issues that your website is having including header tags, image ALT tag, meta tags etc. And we will increase meta tags to increase click rates.

Page Speed- People leave slow web pages, also website loading speed plays an important role in user-experience. Hire Shopify developer who’ll improve your website speed to decrease bounce rates.

Content Optimization- A beautiful eCommerce website without engaging, readable content does not convert visitors into customers. We will optimize content and other issues to increase conversions.

User Experience- UX is directly in correlation to your search engine ranking. Our developers will improve the overall user-experience of your e-store thus improving ranking and conversions.

So, if you are ready to hire a leading Shopify SEO agency of Phoenix to increase search visibility and sales of your Shopify store, contact us and get a FREE proposal from our team.