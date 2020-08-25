Venus Detective Review- Best Detective agency

Writing Venus Detective Review for sharing my experience at Venus. I approached the 2 months earlier for the inquiry of my wife. We already separated and divorce case was going on. She asked for a huge maintenance charge, claiming that I left her alone. From a source, I got to know that she had done a second marriage without acknowledging me about it. Unable to understand what to do to find the truth, I stared at my search online. Reading the magazine “YourStory”, I got to know about Akriti Khatri and her female Detective Agency. Knowing about their scheme of matrimonial investigation, visited their website. After confirming all the information, I called them for Divorce and maintenance investigation cases. A female picked a call and discussed my case. I asked for a face-to-face meeting to discuss my case. The meeting was fixed for the same day in the evening. I reached their office. The meeting was done by Vanshika. The meeting was great and I hired them to handle my case. Inquiry to be conducted at the address, I got from the source. I need strong evidence to present in court. I made half payment. They asked for 7-10 days’ time to complete the inquiry.

On the 10th day, I got a call from Vanshika. She told, that my case was complete and I can take a report. The next day, I reached their office in the morning. Made the payment and got to report. My case was solved very nicely by them. I never had any issue, regarding report or payment. Their method is easy and the work is accurate. I could surely tell that they really work and they are not a fraud. I myself have their service and feel the difference between the other private detective agency work and their work. In my case the result was great. They also provided evidence to prove their every written statement. Really thankful to them for their dedicated work. I have seen many people writing negative comments, but when I myself took Venus Detective Service. So, I can surely tell that they all are fraud and only try to defame the company. Venus Detective is the best detective agency in India. Their work is really remarkable. I have written Venus Detective Review Noida to just share people, that if you have an issue and thinking to approach Detective agency. Surely meet to Venus Detective regarding your investigation case. Venus Detective is monitoring amazing in the field of detective.