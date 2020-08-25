Andrew Lawrence presents his free pdf pandemic picture book, ‘The Plague: Los Angeles 2020’

USA, (25th August, 2020): Andrew Lawrence, the writer of the free PDF book, ‘The Plague. Los Angeles 2020’ recollects about the pandemic through his book. The depressing and critical times of the pandemic needed a boost to uplift the spirits and the book has rightly served those means. The picture book is available online as a free pdf for readers to download or read online and have a convenient reading experience. It does not require any sign up, any membership and is 100% free.

Written and illustrated by Andrew Lawrence, the L.A. author and artist, it weaves a wonderful read and features incredible photographs. The free pdf can be easily downloaded directly from Google Drive. It can also be read online, without downloading. Doing so is completely safe and secure, and the free ebook is available globally.

‘I wish to share my experience of the pandemic in the form of a story, and although it was scary, however it is a wonderful journey that I have documented. The chronicle documents a life altering event which artistically reflects on the story of the plague, from spring to summer 2020. ’, as said by Andrew Lawrence, the L.A. author.

About Andrew Lawrence:

Andrew Lawrence is a L.A author and an artist and has 20 books and 400 fine art photos under his hat.

