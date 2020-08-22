ZunRoof Enters Solar Products with ZunSolar

• Launches e-commerce and retail network in one go

August,2020: ZunRoof, India’s leading home-tech company, today announced its entry into the solar products market. The major attractions are its newly launched solar products such as solar panels, inverters, batteries, charge controllers and customizable off-grid solar combos.

The solar rooftop installation giant will be operating its new solar products division under the brand name of ZunSolar.

Founder & CEO, Pranesh Chaudhary, while being excited to announce the launch of ZunSolar, said‘It’s the need of the hour to support and follow the call for a self-reliant India. By adopting a pragmatic development strategy, we envision the emergence of a Pure, Sure and Secure energy provision within the reaches of common man. Participating in showcasing India’s prowess in technology, ours is just a step adopting Make in India technology towards an Atma NirbharBharat, a larger vision for a robust and strong energy independent India.With an aim of ZunSolar to reach the remotest locations of India we wish to empower every Indian with the unlimited power of the sun’.

Dealers across India expressed interest in being channel partners with ZunSolar. Many have already been finalized by the company. “In the first phase, we are planning to on board 500 channel partners for ZunSolar”, Pranesh added.

Backed with Series A from Godrej investment office funding earlier this year, this Indian made home-tech firm grabbed a place at the coveted Amazon Launch Padthat requires funded startups to have a market ready, consumer facing, physical product available to ship now or within 30 days.The listing of products on Amazon Shopping during the testing phase grabbed many orders without any promotion, thus increasing the confidence level about the market demand.

The product line has been designed to deliver the highest product quality available in the market. The product portfolio will soon be revised to grab the highest market share across categories.